The Pittsburgh Pirates are awful this year, but with an army of promising young pitchers behind Paul Skenes, you could convince yourself that the team had a non-zero shot of pushing toward a playoff spot as soon as next season. But those chances may have officially came and went following right-hander Jared Jones' devastating, season-ending setback from a ligament strain in his throwing elbow.

Pirates senior director of medicine Todd Tomczyk announced that Jones will undergo surgery (h/t Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette). While there was "no specific" information on the procedure itself, the 23-year-old is going under the knife today, and has already been ruled out for the rest of 2025 at least. It's a brutal blow to all parties involved, namely Pittsburgh's generational ace, Paul Skenes.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Jared Jones season-ending elbow injury throws another prime Paul Skenes year in the garbage for Pirates

Jones was supposed to be Skenes' running mate, another hard-throwing righty who flashed massive potential last season. But he's been on the shelf for this entire campaign, and now figures to miss at least a good chunk of 2026 too; the team has yet to issue any sort of timeline for his recovery, or specified what kind of surgery he's set to undergo, but any elbow reconstruction figures to come with at least a 12-month recovery time.