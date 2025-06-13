Pirates rival's nightmare prospect debut could delay Bubba Chandler's promotion

There is a chance the Pittsburgh Pirates could learn vicariously through the Milwaukee Brewers' mistake. While Jacob Misiorowski was electrifying in his MLB debut on Thursday vs. the division rival St. Louis Cardinals, he had to be removed from the game after five innings after rolling his ankle walking back to the mound. The guy was literally unhittable, but we can only hope he is not hurt long.

While I would never argue in favor of operating out of fear, mostly because injuries happen in professional sports and you simply cannot afford to live your life that way, what transpired in Milwaukee on Thursday may prevent Pirates top prospect Bubba Chandler from getting called up to the show earlier than expected. He has been pitching for their Triple-A affiliate Indianapolis of late.

When will the Pirates promote Bubba Chandler?

To be quite frank, Chandler's estimated time of arrival could, and probably should be, before the end of this season. Pittsburgh is not exactly going anywhere, and he seems to be at least somewhat ready for the show in his early-to-mid-20s. The Pirates do a lot wrong as an organization, but they are not ones to throw their top prospects to the wolves before they are ready, or at least in recent seasons...

Misiorowski dazzled in his Brewers debut Thursday with five strikeouts over his five innings of work.

Jacob Misiorowski had a phenomenal MLB debut.



5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 13 Whiffs (35%)



Left after rolling his ankle. Hopefully it's minor.



One of the few pitching prospects with frontline/ace upside.#ThisIsMyCrewpic.twitter.com/K9vWeTakFk — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) June 13, 2025

This was the moment that resulted in Misiorowski being pulled from Thursday's game by the Brewers.

This is the most Brewers thing ever: Jacob Misiorowski has a no-hitter through five innings of his Major League debut and destroys his ankle walking back to the pitcher's mound. pic.twitter.com/rx4Sm1sD7k — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) June 13, 2025

Chandler is 2-1 in 13 starts for Indianapolis with a 2.63 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 51.1 innings.

Jacob Misiorowski injury could result in Bubba Chandler staying down

Once again, I would not argue in favor of keeping a top prospect down to prevent injury at the highest level. Injuries can happen at any time. If the player is ready to be called up, then make it happen. With Paul Skenes continuing to marvel in his second big-league season, it is only a matter of time before Chandler eventually joins him in the Pittsburgh rotation. The Pirates do love protecting service time...

What I am getting at is losing organizations like the Pirates may let what happened to Misiorowski, serious or not, get in the way of letting Chandler eventually get his run at the MLB level. The drafted him high out of high school to be a star pitcher for them, so I will just leave it at that. Regardless, you do not want to see a possible frontline ace succumb to any injury at all this early into his MLB career.

I have said it before, and I will say it again. Prospects do next to nothing for me when it comes to baseball. I want to see what a player does at the big-league level before I hoist him upon the throne of greatness. That being said, every so often an organization has a prospect who cuts through. Drake Baldwin was that for my Atlanta Braves. Skenes obviously was in Pittsburgh. Chandler might be, too.

Chandler will make his MLB debut at some point down the line, but we might not see him right away.