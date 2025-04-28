Pistons need to take their own advice vs. Knicks

Unfortunately, a controversial ending has dominated the headlines in the wake of a highly competitive Game 4 clash between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

Pistons veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. had a chance to deliver Detroit its first home playoff win since 2008 on Sunday afternoon. A mad scramble for a loose ball ended with the orange rolling to him for a corner three-pointer. However, Knicks wing Josh Hart contested the shot and seemed to bump the 33-year-old on the way up, though the officials didn't call a foul.

The Pistons have done a lot of whining in the aftermath, especially for a group that's embraced the franchise's 1980s-90s "Bad Boys" mindset and "Detroit vs. Everybody" mantra. Hardaway Jr. not being rewarded three free throws undeniably stings, but the whole game (and series) has practically been a rugby match. It's time to toughen up and move on — before it's too late.

The Pistons must look in the mirror to stave off elimination at the hands of the Knicks

Following Detroit's contentious 94-93 loss, Hardaway Jr. wasn't in much of a mood to talk, let's just put it that way. He only took one question from the media before exiting the locker room and was demonstrably livid after having a prime opportunity taken from him.

Brief question and answer with Tim Hardaway Jr. pic.twitter.com/3Ys9VVEuqi — Kory Woods (@KoryEWoods) April 27, 2025

"You guys saw it," Hardaway Jr. told reporters (h/t Kory Woods of MLive), referencing the last-second play involving Hart. "Blatant [foul]."

Hardway and the Pistons had a few routes they could've taken in response to the gut-wrenching defeat. Acknowledging they blew an 11-point lead over the final eight-plus minutes of the fourth quarter was option No. 1. Commending the heroic efforts of New York's two All-Stars, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who made some insanely difficult shots down the stretch, was another.

Moreover, Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could've taken accountability for using his challenge on a rebound call ... five minutes into the opening frame. Instead, he resorted to putting the officials on blast during a brief postgame press conference.

Things have been chippy between New York and Detroit from the jump of their best-of-seven bout, and the Pistons have been the aggressors for most of that time. Suddenly, they're upset when the Knicks are matching their physicality. Regardless of what the NBA's Last Two Minute Report says and whether you agree with the no-call, it's a two-way street.

Detroit forward Tobias Harris practically called the Knicks soft on the record. Rookie Ron Holland said the Pistons bring the "Detroit Bad Boys" mentality to every game after the team's late regular-season win over New York. Malik Beasley reminded the zebras five times in 10 seconds that this is "playoff basketball" in Game 2. But when push comes to shove, they're ostensibly not putting their money where their mouths are.