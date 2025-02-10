Pittsburgh makes their voices heard: Kenny Pickett return is the only QB solution
In the aftermath of the 2022 NFL Draft, after the Pittsburgh Steelers had tapped local hero Kenny Pickett 20th overall to be their quarterback of the future and the heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger, fans had a vision dancing through their hoods: Throngs of people flooding the streets of Pittsburgh deep into the February night, chanting Pickett's name after the clock had struck zero on a triumphant Super Bowl victory.
The good news is that Steeler Nation got its wish in the wee hours of Sunday morning. The bad news is that, well, it probably wasn't in the way they were expecting three years ago.
Eagles' Super Bowl win does the unthinkable: Bringing Kenny Pickett chants to Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is, first and foremost, Steelers country, but it also includes a fair number of Philadelphia Eagles fans — especially on the University of Pittsburgh campus, where undergrads come from all over the state. So it's no surprise that, after Philly had polished off a shocking 40-22 blowout of the Kansas City Chiefs to capture their second title in franchise history, the Pitt party raged on deep into the night.
And, because these are Eagles fans we're talking about, you know they were going to find any way they could to needle their in-state rival during their moment of triumph. The best way to do that? Start chanting the name of Pickett, who served as Philly's backup quarterback this season after washing out with the Steelers.
Heck, Pickett even got into the game for a snap or two in garbage time, which is more than we can say for anyone in a Steelers uniform in the last 15 years or so. With that sort of championship pedigree under his belt, it stands to reason that Pickett would pique the interest of any QB-needy team as he hits free agency next month.
Maybe even a certain team in black and gold? Sorry, Steelers fans, we had to. But hey, could he really be worse than running it back with Russell Wilson?