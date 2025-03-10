Projected Steelers QB depth chart if Aaron Rodgers doomsday signing happens

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in serious conversations with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, per Gerry Dulac and Alan Saunders. Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer and was a tremendous quarterback in his prime, but that has since passed. Rodgers will turn 42 years old next season, and is just a year removed from a season-ending Achilles injury. What are we doing here?

Rodgers and Mike Tomlin have long admired each other. The Steelers could very well be Rodgers only chance to sign with a contender. Tomlin seems to believe Rodgers still has something left to give, and the former Packers and Jets quarterback would assuredly be in the embattled head coach's corner. Here is what Rodgers had to say about Tomlin late last year:

"There's only one Mike Tomlin, fist and foremost, and you have to give Mike credit. He's got the special sauce," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He seems to understand how to motivate his guys every single year. For him to not have a losing season is absolutely ridiculous. ... I've always respected Mike from afar and I think he's done one hell of a job in Pittsburgh."

If the Steelers sign Rodgers, they will likely not stop there. The 41-year-old is injury prone at this point in his career, so Pittsburgh will need reinforcements just in case. That means signing a high-priced backup. And let me stop you before the thought crosses your mind – Justin Fields is not signing up for this circus again unless he is guaranteed a starting spot, which would not happen with Rodgers.

Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart at QB with Aaron Rodgers in it

The best bet is Pittsburgh will sign another veteran behind Rodgers, and select a rookie in the middle rounds to learn behind Rodgers for a year or two (shudders).

Position Player QB1 Aaron Rodgers QB2 Mason Rudolph QB3 Will Howard

Yes, Pittsburgh, I do think Mason Rudolph would be interested in a return under the right circumstances. Those circumstances are outlined above. Rodgers is brittle at this point in his career and the Steelers owe him nothing. He is a couple of bad games or injury away from starting for a playoff-caliber team. He is not going to get another chance at that elsewhere.

As for Will Howard, the Ohio State product has been a winner everywhere he's gone. Howard won the College Football Playoff with the Buckeyes just last season throwing to elite receivers like Jeremiah Smith. His professional potential could be limited, but he looked decent at the Senior Bowl and if he buys into the Steelers problem, could at the very least be a productive NFL backup.