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Players Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Sawgrass

The biggest purse in golf means massive paydays for more than just The Players Championship winner.
ByCody Williams|
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THE PLAYERS Championship 2026
THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 | Jared C. Tilton/GettyImages

Key Points

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  • The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass offers the PGA Tour's largest purse, totaling $25 million in 2026.
  • The winner will claim a record $4.5 million, surpassing even major championship payouts this year.
  • This event's financial rewards have grown dramatically, making it one of golf's most prestigious and lucrative tournaments.

The Players Championship is prestigious, thrilling, and truly one of the best PGA Tour events on the calendar. It also happens to be the richest purse in golf with record prize money for the winner, as well as being doled out overall. And Ludvig Åberg made his charge to take that top payout on Friday with a blistering 9-under round that gave him the lead.

The young Swede held onto that lead on a tough moving day, eyeing a signature victory at The Players and trying to hang on further. And with this prize money in the balance, that only added to the pressure. How much is the high-mark purse at TPC Sawgrass? We have all the details for The Players Championship payouts golf fans need.

The Players Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of The Players Championship will take home the highest prize money total on the PGA Tour, a whopping $4.5 million. That's because the event at TPC Sawgrass also offers an unmatched purse size as well, with the total purse clocking in at $25 million. That's more than any of the four major championships, even though the prize money being handed out hasn't changed in the last four years, which speaks to how heavily the tour invests in making this event important.

Make no mistake, The Players Championship means just as much as any of the four major tournaments in part due to its purse. There's a reason it's often called the fifth major in golf's year-round par five.

The Players Championship payout distribution by finishing position

The Players Championship payout purse prize money
Xander Schauffele | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full Players Championship payouts for the 73 players who made the cut this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Finishing Position

2026 Players Championship Prize Money

Winner

$4.5 million

2nd

$2.725 million

3rd

$1.725 million

4th

$1.225 million

5th

$1.025 million

6th

$906,250

7th

$843,750

8th

$781,250

9th

$731, 250

10th

$681,250

11th

$631,250

12th

$581,250

13th

$531,250

14th

$481,250

15th

$456,250

16th

$431,250

17th

$406,250

18th

$381,250

19th

$356,250

20th

$331,250

21st

$306,250

22nd

$281,250

23rd

$261,250

24th

$241,250

25th

$221,250

26th

$201,250

27th

$193,750

28th

$186,250

29th

$178,750

30th

$171,250

31st

$163,750

32nd

$156,250

33rd

$148,750

34th

$142,500

35th

$136,250

36th

$130,000

37th

$123,750

38th

$118,750

39th

$113,750

40th

$108,750

41st

$103,750

42nd

$98,750

43rd

$93,750

44th

$88,750

45th

$83,750

46th

$78,750

47th

$73,750

48th

$69,750

49th

$66,250

50th

$64,250

51st

$62,750

52nd

$61,250

53rd

$60,250

54th

$59,250

55th

$58,750

56th

$58,250

57th

$57,750

58th

$57,250

59th

$56,750

60th

$56,250

61st

$55,750

62nd

$55,250

63rd

$54,750

64th

$54,250

65th

$53,750

66th

$53,250

67th

$52,750

68th

$52,250

69th

$51,750

70th

$51,250

71st

$50,750

72nd

$50,250

73rd

$49,750

The Players Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize

Total Purse

2025 Players Championship

Rory McIlroy

$4.5 million

$25 million

2024 Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler

$4.5 million

$25 million

2023 Players Championship

Scottie Scheffler

$4.5 million

$25 million

2022 Players Championship

Cameron Smith

$3.6 million

$20 million

2021 Players Championship

Justin Thomas

$2.7 million

$15 million

En route to becoming the richest purse in golf, we've seen the prize money skyrocket — even though it's plateaued at the $25 million mark since increasing to that point in 2023. Heck, for his back-to-back wins, Scheffler made a ridiculous $9 million at TPC Sawgrass alone. That's ludicrous in itself.

But it gets even crazier when you consider just how substantially the purse jumped in such a short time. From 2021 to 2023, the total purse size increased by $10 million — which is more than the total purse of some PGA Tour events — and the winner's share leapt almost $2 million. That's truly absurd, and even more so when you consider that the 2019 winner, Rory, won just $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse.

That being said, it's hard to foresee the purse increasing again from this point. Even still, it most definitely pays (and pays well) to play well at The Players Championship.

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