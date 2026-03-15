Players Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Sawgrass

The Players Championship is prestigious, thrilling, and truly one of the best PGA Tour events on the calendar. It also happens to be the richest purse in golf with record prize money for the winner, as well as being doled out overall. And Ludvig Åberg made his charge to take that top payout on Friday with a blistering 9-under round that gave him the lead.

The young Swede held onto that lead on a tough moving day, eyeing a signature victory at The Players and trying to hang on further. And with this prize money in the balance, that only added to the pressure. How much is the high-mark purse at TPC Sawgrass? We have all the details for The Players Championship payouts golf fans need.

The Players Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of The Players Championship will take home the highest prize money total on the PGA Tour, a whopping $4.5 million. That's because the event at TPC Sawgrass also offers an unmatched purse size as well, with the total purse clocking in at $25 million. That's more than any of the four major championships, even though the prize money being handed out hasn't changed in the last four years, which speaks to how heavily the tour invests in making this event important.

Make no mistake, The Players Championship means just as much as any of the four major tournaments in part due to its purse. There's a reason it's often called the fifth major in golf's year-round par five.

The Players Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Xander Schauffele | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's a look at the full Players Championship payouts for the 73 players who made the cut this week at TPC Sawgrass.

Finishing Position 2026 Players Championship Prize Money Winner $4.5 million 2nd $2.725 million 3rd $1.725 million 4th $1.225 million 5th $1.025 million 6th $906,250 7th $843,750 8th $781,250 9th $731, 250 10th $681,250 11th $631,250 12th $581,250 13th $531,250 14th $481,250 15th $456,250 16th $431,250 17th $406,250 18th $381,250 19th $356,250 20th $331,250 21st $306,250 22nd $281,250 23rd $261,250 24th $241,250 25th $221,250 26th $201,250 27th $193,750 28th $186,250 29th $178,750 30th $171,250 31st $163,750 32nd $156,250 33rd $148,750 34th $142,500 35th $136,250 36th $130,000 37th $123,750 38th $118,750 39th $113,750 40th $108,750 41st $103,750 42nd $98,750 43rd $93,750 44th $88,750 45th $83,750 46th $78,750 47th $73,750 48th $69,750 49th $66,250 50th $64,250 51st $62,750 52nd $61,250 53rd $60,250 54th $59,250 55th $58,750 56th $58,250 57th $57,750 58th $57,250 59th $56,750 60th $56,250 61st $55,750 62nd $55,250 63rd $54,750 64th $54,250 65th $53,750 66th $53,250 67th $52,750 68th $52,250 69th $51,750 70th $51,250 71st $50,750 72nd $50,250 73rd $49,750

The Players Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Total Purse 2025 Players Championship Rory McIlroy $4.5 million $25 million 2024 Players Championship Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million $25 million 2023 Players Championship Scottie Scheffler $4.5 million $25 million 2022 Players Championship Cameron Smith $3.6 million $20 million 2021 Players Championship Justin Thomas $2.7 million $15 million

En route to becoming the richest purse in golf, we've seen the prize money skyrocket — even though it's plateaued at the $25 million mark since increasing to that point in 2023. Heck, for his back-to-back wins, Scheffler made a ridiculous $9 million at TPC Sawgrass alone. That's ludicrous in itself.

But it gets even crazier when you consider just how substantially the purse jumped in such a short time. From 2021 to 2023, the total purse size increased by $10 million — which is more than the total purse of some PGA Tour events — and the winner's share leapt almost $2 million. That's truly absurd, and even more so when you consider that the 2019 winner, Rory, won just $2.25 million from a $12.5 million purse.

That being said, it's hard to foresee the purse increasing again from this point. Even still, it most definitely pays (and pays well) to play well at The Players Championship.