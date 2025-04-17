The fact of the matter is, the Tennessee Volunteers don't have great options at quarterback after the departure of Nico Iamaleava.

Could the Volts entice a big-name starter to leave their current situation? Sure, in theory. Actually making that happen is a lot harder in practice. TCU's Josh Hoover has already made it clear he's not coming. Sam Leavitt, Haynes King and Avery Johnson would be exciting pickups, but they're just as likely to stay put.

The next best thing just entered the portal.

Long-time Notre Dame back up Steve Angeli is planning to transfer, according to Pete Nakos. The junior was locked in a battle for the Irish's starting QB job with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey this spring. It looked like things were neck-and-neck and that the competition would continue into fall camp. However, head coach Marcus Freeman indicated he wanted it to be a two-man race. It seems Angeli was the odd one out.

Either way, Heupel should already be in his DMs.

Notre Dame's Steve Angeli looks like Tennessee's best bet to replace Nico Iamaleava

Angeli isn't brimming with talent — that's likely why he wasn't preferred to the more high-potential youngsters. Still, he's looked plenty capable in his cameo appearances for the Irish over the last two years. He threw for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns with just one interception in his career.

Notably from a Tennessee perspective, he held his own for a drive against Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

Notre Dame. Penn State. CFP Orange Bowl.



Steve Angeli: 6-of-7, 44 yards, architect of a drive resulting in the Fighting Irish’s first three points.



ND might not make it to the national championship game without No. 18’s late-half heroics.



Never forget. pic.twitter.com/GN4h6u56Kn — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) April 17, 2025

Does Angeli make Tennessee the playoff contender they were with Iamaleava? I wouldn't go that far. But is he a suitable band aid for a program in an impossible position? Absolutely.

He's certainly more seasoned than redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger or early enrollee MacIntyre, who are the only scholarship quarterbacks on the Vols roster.

It's slim pickings out there. Angeli might be as good as it gets.