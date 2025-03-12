I’d love to post a tweet in here to describe what Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija did last night, but the person who is shadow-running the U.S. government can’t keep a social media website afloat, so we’re forced to do links.

What were we talking about? Oh right, Deni Avdija.

Per NBA Fantasy on Twitter, Avdija became the first Trail Blazer to record 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ three-pointers in a game. He finished with 34-16-6. Sure, these are somewhat arbitrary cutoffs, and sure the Trail Blazers lost, but they are also very, very impressive numbers. This comes after a triple double on March 2nd! Go Deni go! We’re all rooting for you! I guess!

Portland is undergoing a unique rebuild

After losing four straight games, the Trail Blazers are .500 since January 1. They had a 10-1 stretch from January to February. They have multiple players that seem primed for a leap. Or at least there are many players from whom one could hope for a leap. Deni seems to be a mini-leaper. Maybe that’s more of a "jumper." Kind of like that Third Eye Blind song, except the opposite.

He is also on a declining contract from this season through the following three. He will be at the beginning of his prime making less than $12,000,000 a year.

So while Deni himself might not be the person the Trail Blazers want to construct their own rebuild around, his role as an immediate asset to a contender could certainly be worth some serious draft compensation.

But maybe the Trail Blazers just want to keep him. Good players are good. Keeping good players on your team is good. Let’s not overthink this. Remember, there are taxes to do.