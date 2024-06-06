1 trade and signing that could make Warriors contenders next year
The Golden State Warriors are seemingly wasting the last couple of years of Steph Curry's career as they do not currently have a championship-worthy team around the star. The team is already at a crossroads with long-term Warrior Klay Thompson possibly leaving this offseason via free agency. But they could change course by making one signing, and one major trade in the offseason to pair a second star with Curry.
The Cleveland Cavaliers could end up shopping their star, Donovan Mitchell if they can't extend him to a long-term deal. While the Warriors might not be able to offer outright first-round picks in any deal for Mitchell, the franchise can offer swaps which are practically the same thing for a franchise that will likely try to take another swing for a star after trading Mitchell.
The star comes off averaging 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the floor this season. Mitchell looked like an absolute superstar in the playoffs leading them to the second round almost singlehandedly but was unable to carry Cleveland past the Boston Celtics. Of course, this deal assumes that Mitchell will sign an extension but it's reasonable to expect that since Golden State has become a huge media market in the last five years.
Even though the Warriors don't have much room to make any major signings, the franchise can still make one clear under-the-radar impact signing that will help the franchise surround Mitchell and Curry with enough talent to compete for a title for the next two to three years.
Yuta Watanabe would be a under-the-radar signing that helps the franchise contend
Yuta Watanabe, who just finished a very short stint with the Memphis Grizzlies could end up being an under-radar signing that the Warriors would need on the wing to win a title around a Curry-Mitchell core. Despite getting a new contract last offseason from the Suns (and then getting moved to the Grizzlies a couple of months later), the veteran has a player option he could decline if Golden State can offer the wing a long-term minimum deal.
Watanabe would be useful for the Warriors as a shooter with size off the bench. It's also possible that, if given an actual role, Watanabe could go back to his 40+ percent 3-point shooting that he had the season before with the Brooklyn Nets. The veteran would likely be in a reserve role but the shooter could provide a lot of usefulness for them in small minutes.
Above everything else, Golden State will likely need a second star if they want to get back to contending status. Trading for Mitchell is certainly realistic and fits the bill for the Warriors.