15 biggest NBA extension decisions looming this offseason
By Lior Lampert
With the end of the 2023-24 NBA campaign officially in sight, it is time to assess how the offseason could shake out.
Considering only one champion can wear the crown, many teams fell short of their ultimate goal, meaning change could be on the horizon. While the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy for their NBA Finals matchup, 28 other franchises are evaluating their rosters.
Several high-profile players enter the summer needing new contracts, which will be worth monitoring. Whether or not they receive those new deals could tremendously impact how the rest of the offseason shakes out.
Here, we will highlight and discuss the 15 most critical extension decisions looming this offseason and the effect the choices will have on the rest of the Association. However, clear-cut candidates who are almost assuredly getting paid by their respective teams at some point this summer were excluded from this list purposely.
For example, Philadelphia Sixers All-Star point guard and this year's Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey and Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers were not featured. Both will remain put with new max contracts in due time, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Without further ado, let's begin.
15. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob has expressed his desire to avoid the luxury tax next season -- a noteworthy tidbit as Klay Thompson enters unrestricted free agency.
Could the Warriors finally dismantle their dynastic trio after falling short of the playoffs in 2023-24? Many have envisioned Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson riding off into the sunset together in the Bay Area. Alas, that notion is in jeopardy this summer.
Thompson notably went through a rough patch this season. The five-time All-Star was struggling to realize that he was no longer at peak form in real-time. In response, head coach Steve Kerr moved him to the bench for the first time since his rookie year in 2011-12.
The demotion was not as smooth as initially reported, but it paid dividends. The sharpshooting veteran increased his nightly scoring clip from 17.4 points per game to 19.8. Moreover, Thompson improved dramatically on efficiency rates like three-point percentage and plus/minus while boasting a higher usage rate.
Yes, Thompson is undoubtedly not the premier 3-and-D wing he once was that the league so highly covets. But as one of the best long-distance shooters in league history with a championship pedigree, he offers plenty of intrigue.
Many considered Thompson to have a "down" year. But that narrative speaks to the illustrious career he has enjoyed. Especially considering he still averaged 17.4 points while shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc on nine nightly attempts.
Entering his age-34 campaign, the Warriors have yet to begin extension talks with Thompson. Golden State has expressed a desire to retain him -- at the "right price," per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. However, they won't be the only team vying for his services, meaning he will likely need to take a pay cut to stay with the only franchise he's ever known. Other teams are assuredly going to express interest in the three-point marksman.
On-court impact aside, the sentimental value of Thompson's looming contract makes this situation worth monitoring closely. His departure could signify the beginning of the end of a historic run in Golden State, resulting in four championships over eight years.
14. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings sixth man Malik Monk enters unrestricted free agency this summer after posting a breakout campaign in 2023-24. In other words, he is due for a massive payday.
Monk averaged career-highs in scoring (15.4) and dimes (5.1) per game. Moreover, he led all bench players in total points (1,110) and assists (370) despite missing the final nine games of the regular season with a sprained right MCL. Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, he had 11 more 20-plus point outings than the next-closest reserve (25).
Sacramento has Monk's Early Bird Rights, meaning the most they can offer Monk is $78 million over four years. But he will have a robust market as a microwave scorer with improved playmaking skills who can play either guard position and is only 26. So, the Kings may be hard-pressed to retain their most impactful free agent.
With no way of replicating his production, the Kings would lose a significant contributor if Monk opts for greener pastures. Whether it be more money or a starting role, rival franchises can make it worthwhile for him to leave Sacramento. Several teams have cap space and need perimeter shooting, including the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Detroit Pistons, among others.
Alternatively, Monk re-upping with the Kings would put Sacramento above the luxury tax. Even if he wants to return, which he has said he'd "love" to, Sacramento must determine if this rendition of the roster is worth the financial investment. They'd have a hard time improving the roster around him and their All-Star duo of De'Aaron and Domantas Sabonis.
13. Tyus Jones, Washington Wizards
Many wondered why the Washington Wizards elected to hang onto point guard Tyus Jones through the trade deadline. He could've garnered a considerable haul as a floor general who could positively contribute to any team, especially a contender.
Jones shined for the Wizards in his first year as a full-time starter. He is an incredibly efficient, savvy player who is very smart with the ball in his hands and rarely makes mistakes. The 2015 first-round pick led the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio this season, ranking in the top three in that category every year since 2017. Moreover, he set career-highs in points (12), assists (7.3), and rebounds (2.7) per game while posting his best field goal and three-point percentages (48.9 and 41.4, respectively). Only 28 years old, you can argue he is entering his prime and could continue to improve.
While he may not be a flashy name, Jones can significantly boost a team with title aspirations needing backcourt help. Should he not re-sign with the Wizards, there is a legitimate case for him being the best true point guard on the open market. But Washington didn't trade him when they had a chance and reportedly wants him back. So, the front office exercising his Bird Rights to ensure he stays put wouldn't be shocking.
12. Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks
Isaiah Hartenstein is one of the biggest reasons the New York Knicks enjoyed their winningest season in over a decade. Despite being without initial starter Mitchell Robinson for over 50 games this season, the team experienced no decline in center play. Not only was there no drop-off, he was an upgrade.
Hartenstein's versatility was on full display throughout the year. He protects the rim and rebounds like Robinson while adding another element to the starting five as a playmaker and offensive hub. His passing ability is the most underrated facet of his game. The Knicks needed another facilitator next to All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, especially once star forward Julius Randle went down with a season-ending shoulder injury.
The 2023-24 campaign saw Hartenstein post career highs in minutes (25.3), rebounds (8.3) and steals per game (1.2). He was one of three centers to record at least 85 steals (87) and blocks (85). The other two big men on the list are Defensive Player of the Year candidates and All-Defensive First Team members -- Anthony Davis and unanimous Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Hartenstein ranked 14th in the entire NBA in estimated plus/minus (+4.7), sandwiched between All-NBA players like Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker. Only Orlando Magic wing Jonathan Isaac had a better defensive EPM (3.9). In other words, the seven-footer positively impacted the game at a high level on both ends of the floor. He also ranked fifth in the league in total offensive rebounds (244). That was vital for a Knicks team that ranked second in second chance points per game (16.3).
Arguably the best center on the open market this summer, Hartenstein will be an unrestricted free agent. He potentially played himself out of the Knicks' price range. However, New York has his Early Bird Rights, meaning they can go over the salary cap to extend him. Regardless, it limits them to being able to offer him no more than $72.5 million over four years. That deal doesn't give them any assurances, especially with reports indicating teams with cap space could be willing to pay him "upward of $100 million."
Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Orlando Magic had "significant interest" in Hartenstein when he was a free agent in 2022. Now, they project to have "sizable cap space" this offseason. Could they try to pursue him again?
11. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has established himself as one of the elite 3-and-D wings in the Association over the years. He has shown to be a vital piece of the Denver Nuggets championship core and the 2020 Lakers title run in the bubble.
Caldwell-Pope and Los Angeles Clippers two-way superstar Kawhi Leonard stand alone in rarified air. They are the only players in the NBA to shoot 40 percent or better from three while averaging at least one steal per game in the past two seasons, per StatMuse.
Moreover, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer highlighted how teams like the Philadelphia 76ers "took note" of the Indiana Pacers' creative approach to signing Bruce Brown last offseason. Caldwell-Pope could be a beneficiary of that this summer.
The Pacers gave Brown a bloated two-year contract with a club option for the second season. They then used his salary as filler to acquire two-time All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the trade deadline only months later. That sequence paves the way for Philly or other rival franchises to offer similar deals to players like Caldwell-Pope or Klay Thompson, as Fischer indicates. In this scenario, he/they provides an instant boost to a contender, but his contract would hold value as a potential expiring deal should an opportunity arise.
A proven winner with a skill set that teams around the league highly covet, KCP should have no shortage of suitors. So, the Nuggets have a massive problem as they try to navigate through their payroll complications, considering they are over the second apron. To make matters worse, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are extension-eligible this offseason. And recent reporting suggests the 31-year-old shooting guard could earn "around $20 million annually." So buckle up, Denver fans.
Denver losing Caldwell-Pope would thin out an already top-heavy roster and cause a paradigm shift atop the Western Conference should they not replace him adequately. But the Nuggets have his Bird Rights. So they can take desperate measures if needed.
10. D'Angelo Russell, Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is reportedly "likely" to opt out of the final year of the two-year, $36 million he signed last offseason. If so, he is leaving $18.7 million on the table for 2024-25 to seek a lucrative long-term contract (from his current or another team).
Russell's market could dictate whether he returns to the Lakers after pricing himself out of their range with a strong 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 18 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting a career-best 41.5 percent from beyond the arc on seven nightly attempts.
Los Angeles would have virtually no way of replacing Russell’s production as the team is currently over the first apron. The salary cap restrictions make it increasingly difficult to use him as part of a sign-and-trade that would net them an impactful player. In this situation, the Lakers (or any team) cannot receive anyone who keeps them above the apron.
Moreover, the prospective departure of Russell is so devastating for the Lakers because his salary serves a bigger purpose. It could be part of the blockbuster trade many expect them to try making this summer.
LeBron James will turn 40 next season and has no time to spare as he pursues his fifth championship ring. So, the Lakers are aggressively maneuvering to upgrade the roster around him and fellow All-NBA teammate Anthony Davis. Without Russell, that will be much harder. Los Angeles would have to consider trading Austin Reaves, something they have been reluctant to do.
It appears there is already a demand for Russell. The Orlando Magic have expressed interest in the sharpshooter should he decide to leave the Lakers. Los Angeles will be hard-pressed to retain him, assuming the potential suitors continue to pile up.
Ultimately, the Lakers have DLo's Bird Rights, meaning they can dig deeper into the first apron if needed. However, the front office relentlessly dangled him in trade conversations almost instantly upon his return to the team for a second stint last season. So, it's hard to imagine Los Angeles would be willing to splurge to retain him. Regardless, the ramifications of this decision could be massive.
9. DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls
To no fault of DeMar DeRozan's, the Chicago Bulls have arguably been the most mediocre franchise in the Association over the past decade-ish. But the team continues to settle for complacency as long as they sell tickets (leading the league in attendance since 2022).
However, Chicago is at a crossroads because DeRozan is entering unrestricted free agency this summer. Will the Bulls continue to run it back with their expensively middling core (currently $80 million over the 2024-25 salary cap)? Or is this the offseason they finally begin to embrace the tank? How they handle the six-time All-Star's contract situation will inform us how the front office intends to proceed.
Turning 35 in August, DeRozan still appears to be in peak physical form -- evidenced by his leading the league in nightly minutes (37.8) this season. His game continues aging gracefully as a master of the mid-range and hybrid point forward. He averaged 24 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game with .480/.333/.853 shooting splits. Moreover, the 15-year vet is still one of the late-game closers in basketball, exemplified by his second-place Clutch Player of the Year finish.
DeRozan has voiced a desire to remain in Chicago (and reports suggest the feeling is mutual). But he has never shied away from his desire to don the purple and gold as a Compton, California native. Could he be the missing piece for the Lakers, who are searching for a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis? He'd have to take a substantial discount to make it financially possible. But a homecoming and opportunity to compete for a title as he enters the twilight years of his career could be enough to make it worthwhile.
Alternatively, the Los Angeles Clippers view DeRozan as a potential Plan B for the same reasons should they fail to re-sign star wing Paul George. So, the Lakers aren't the only team to look out for as a prospective suitor.
Even if either/both Los Angeles franchises have an interest in DeRozan, Chicago has his Bird Rights. The Bulls will make him an offer "likely north of $40 million annually" over two years. Good luck to anyone who can and is willing to outbid them.
8. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
It seems as though the Zion Williamson-Brandon Ingram pairing has run its course for the New Orleans Pelicans. After an impressive 2023-24 campaign ended in a first-round sweep, the franchise seems ready to go in another direction.
The Pelicans have zero playoff series victories in the Ingram/Williamson era that has now spanned five years. In a results-driven business, that won't cut it. So, it is time for the franchise to re-evaluate and adjust accordingly, leading to the inevitable breakup.
Reports indicate that the Pelicans are "unlikely" to offer Ingram the four-year, $208 million extension he can receive this summer. If so, the star forward becomes expendable as he enters the final year of his current deal and New Orleans looks to retool around Williamson.
Ingram turns 27 in September and has averaged at least 20 points, four rebounds and four assists per game in five consecutive seasons. A player as talented and productive as him in the prime of his career should have a robust trade market. Naturally, several suitors will likely emerge if/when the Pelicans officially decide to forego signing him to a long-term pact.
We know what Ingram brings to the table offensively. He is a 6-foot-8 wing who can handle the ball, score at will and facilitate for others. But his improved efforts on the other end of the floor could be a game-changer.
In 2023-24, Ingram posted the highest block rate (1.9) and the best defensive box plus/minus of his career. The former All-Star bought on both sides of the ball while shooting a career-high 49.2 percent from the field.
Alas, the biggest concern regarding Ingram is his availability (or lack thereof). His 64 games played this season were the most since he was a rookie in 2016-17. Are teams willing to pay him the max and give up significant assets to acquire him, knowing he will presumably miss numerous contests yearly?
Regardless, Ingram's skills, desirable traits and being in the prime of his career will likely be enough to overcome any potential health concerns. What hurts his prospective market is there are currently several highly coveted players potentially rumored to be available this summer. But he could be an intriguing consolation prize.
7. James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers
James Harden experienced a notable decline in statistical production in his first year with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 38.1 percent from three across 72 games with the Clippers. However, the 10-time All-Star instantly impacted winning.
Acquired on November 1, it took some time for Harden to get used to his new surroundings. But when it all came together, the Clippers were virtually unstoppable, evidenced by their 26-5 stretch from December to February.
The Clippers were 44-24 during the regular season when their star trio Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were on the court together. Los Angeles didn't get the result they wanted or expected in the playoffs, getting eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. But the sample size is large enough to see they have a recipe for success. Why abandon ship now?
President of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and the Clippers front office showed their hand during the season. First, they traded the last of their valuable draft capital to acquire Harden -- their next tradeable first-round pick is 2030. Then, they re-signed Leonard to a massive extension. Their actions tell us they want to contend with their talented albeit aging core and squeeze whatever juice remains from this group.
While they are seemingly playing hardball with George, the expectation is the Clippers will run it back. But if Harden happens to find a better offer in unrestricted free agency, it would put Los Angeles in an unfavorable position. They are over the cap as it stands. How would they adequately replace the 2017-18 MVP?
Alternatively, the Clippers will be above the second apron if they re-sign both Harden and George. Essentially, they would lock themselves into the current construct of their roster with minimal way of upgrading the team.
Regardless, there is a lot at stake regarding the outcome of the Harden/Clippers decision.
6. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors
"Do not expect the Raptors to lose their starting point guard in free agency again," ESPN's Bobby Marks stated in his 2024 NBA offseason guide. After seeing former Toronto floor general Fred Van Vleet sign with the Houston Rockets last summer, president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri won't let Immanuel Quickley get away.
"Quickley is a restricted free agent and it is all but certain Toronto will tender him a one-year, $8.5 million qualifying offer by June 29," Marks added. However, he emphasized that the "real negotiation" begins the day after the Finals, when the two sides can officially enter extension talks. As the front office insider points out, the "average point guard salary in 2024-25 is $27.8 million." That gives us a ballpark idea of where the dialogue will begin.
Conversely, that could also be a conservative number. Especially considering Quickley is an above-average point guard whose arrow is pointing upward as he enters his age-25 campaign. Also, the continuously rising salary cap will make deals done this offseason look even better. So, his contract could potentially age like fine wine (similarly to his former mentor, Jalen Brunson).
Ironically, we could see Quickley hold a higher average annual value (AAV) than Brunson once signing his extension. Though, that shouldn't last long. The former will eventually sign a lucrative multi-year pact with the New York Knicks, possibly even this summer.
After showing out as a full-time starter once arriving in Toronto, Quickley has all the leverage in negotiations. The Raptors cannot afford to lose him after parting ways with two-way wing OG Anunoby to acquire him and RJ Barrett. There will undoubtedly be a robust market for the young guard. Nevertheless, the team can match any offer he receives. But how much are they willing to spend to retain him? Regardless, rival front offices will make Ujiri and company fight to ensure he stays put.
In 38 games after getting traded to the Raptors, Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds with .422/.395/.841 shooting splits. Albeit a small sample size, we have a larger body of work when including his 27 starts with the Knicks. In 65 cumulative contests as a starter, his scoring output improved with similar efficiency metrics and boards/dimes.
If the Raptors aren't willing to meet Quickley's asking price for whatever reason, there will be an all-out war for a floor general entering his prime.
5. OG Anunoby, New York Knicks
Murmurs of Knicks two-way wing and prized trade deadline acquisition OG Anunoby leaving all options open this offseason have gotten blown out of proportion. Yes, he is entering unrestricted free agency. But the team didn't trade two prominent young players and fan favorites (RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley) for a half-year rental.
Despite the recent chatter, Knicks beat writers have collectively expressed confidence that Anunoby will stay put on a new lucrative contract. Moreover, his agent is Sam Rose, son of team president of basketball operations Leon Rose. Do we expect a family betrayal? If that's not enough, New York got his Bird Rights when they acquired him from the Toronto Raptors leading up to the deadline. Regardless, that won't stop teams from trying to poach the soon-to-be 27-year-old.
It's no coincidence the Knicks transformed into one of the best teams in basketball following Anunoby's arrival. New York became one of the most dominant defensive units thanks to his ability to guard all five positions and wreak havoc as a rover. Moreover, he gave them a knockdown three-point shooter and slasher to help space the floor for Jalen Brunson on the offensive end of the floor. Rarely do we see a mid-season acquisition fit so seamlessly onto a roster.
New York's splits with and without Anunoby in the lineup post-trade are jaw-dropping and evident of his value. In the 31 games he played for the Knicks in 2023-24, the team went 26-5. They went 14-17 in the contests when he was unavailable. He is the only player in the NBA to play 50 games or less and rank in the top 25 in plus/minus (+390), illustrating his on-court importance.
Anunoby averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 39.4 percent from beyond the arc in the regular season. He increased his scoring and board totals in the playoffs while improving his efficiency before suffering a hamstring injury.
The potential fallout of losing Anunoby in free agency after giving up Barrett and Quickley would be devastating for the Knicks, putting them in a position where they must give into his contract demands. Regardless, his production and contribution to the team's success more than justifies the four-year, $117 million contract New York can offer him on June 30.
4. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers
All-Star wing Paul George is an unrestricted free agent this summer, but recent buzz suggests he will ultimately re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. However, he has reportedly turned down "multiple contract offers" from the team, leaving the door open for a potential departure.
Los Angeles is trying to get George, a California native, to take a hometown discount by signing for less than the max. The dynamic swingman has constantly voiced a desire and joy to be playing in his home state, even before he came to the Clippers. However, it appears that is not enough to prevent him from at least testing the market. He could be seeking out the highest bidder for what may end up being the last multi-year contract of his career, considering he is 34.
George looked like the two-way star we've become accustomed to seeing throughout his 14-year career in 2023-24, showing no signs of age. He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting a career-best 41.3 from three. Additionally, he enjoyed his healthiest season since 2018-19, appearing in 74 games (plus the playoffs).
It will be intriguing to see how the Clippers approach the situation. Several cap space teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic will actively look to bolster their roster this offseason. They could all afford to meet George's contract demands and need a player of his archetype.
Moreover, the Clippers are debuting a new arena next season. Team owner Steve Ballmer needs to sell tickets to cover the expenses for the 1,160 toilets and urinals (which is three times the NBA average number, according to him). The abundance of restrooms won't pay for themselves. And considering Los Angeles is in cap space hell and has limited draft capital to upgrade the roster, it is hard to justify losing George for nothing in free agency.
Already in the second apron, the Clips have George's Bird Rights. They have invested heavily in their aging core consisting of him, the oft-injured Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Why stop now? Or will they abandon ship on the trio after spending less than a season together? Their other options are less-than-stellar at best, especially given the financial restrictions.
3. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has become one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. He and the Miami Heat sleepwalk through the regular season. Yet somehow, that means nothing come playoff time. They have reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times and the NBA Finals twice over the past five seasons.
Butler blossoms into the second coming of Michael Jordan when the stakes get raised, and the Heat make a deep run seemingly every year. So, it's hard to know what version of the team to buy into. And it seems the Miami brass feels the same way.
Amid reports of Butler seeking a two-year, $113 million maximum contract extension from the Heat this summer, the rumor mill has started to turn. Miami president Pat Riley has cast doubt that the franchise will give into the six-time All-Star's lofty demands. With both sides planting their flag before the offseason officially begins, it will be fascinating to see who blinks first.
Riley has expressed frustration with Butler constantly being in and out of the lineup during his Heat tenure, and rightfully so. The latter has appeared in no more than 64 regular-season contests since arriving in South Beach.
With one guaranteed year remaining on Butler's current deal and a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26, the Heat need to decide what to do. Entering his age-35 campaign, does Miami want to pay him nearly $60 million at 37? If not, then what? What is their next move? Not to mention, co-star teammate Bam Adebayo is eligible for a three-year, $165 million extension in July.
Miami is over the first apron and pushing up against the second. So, they must decide if this version of the roster is worth jeopardizing their long-term outlook. Butler is undoubtedly a proven postseason performer who has shown he can be the primary option on a championship-caliber team. But is the Heat's window closing?
The Philadelphia 76ers are locked and loaded with cap space, waiting to pounce if/when Butler becomes available. A trio consisting of him, 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid and this year's Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey could cause a power shift in the East. Nevertheless, they won't be the only ones vying for his services if negotiations with the Heat stall.
Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting a career-best 41.4 from three. His two-way ability is virtually second to none -- he is one of the elite wing defenders and offensive playmakers in basketball.
2. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
There have been a lot of rumblings about the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially overhauling their roster this offseason to appease superstar guard Donovan Mitchell. But recent news suggests the team doesn't have much appetite to entertain trade offers for any of their "core four."
Mitchell is one of the few players on this list who is guaranteed to be under contract next season (and has a player option for 2025-26). However, he is eligible to sign a four-year, $208 million deal this summer -- which the Cavs will graciously offer him after the NBA Finals. His decision to extend or not will have monumental ramifications on how the rest of the league operates.
One of the most outstanding members of the Association, Mitchell is firmly in the prime of his career. He averaged 26.6 points per game with career-high marks in assists (6.1), rebounds (5.1) and steals (1.8) while shooting 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. He'd have no shortage of suitors should he become available. While the five-time All-Star has expressed happiness in Cleveland, his status bears watching. If he becomes available, there will be a massive bidding war for his services.
The Cavs have "zero intention" of having him on the roster to open the 2024-25 season without a long-term deal already in place. If not, the organization has two All-Star level players, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, who could be on the move. Regardless, they are a team to monitor in the coming months.
Cleveland has already fired head coach JB Bickerstaff to "further entice" Mitchell to sign a long-term pact with the franchise. He is the best player the Cavs have had since LeBron James, so they will do everything in their power to keep him. If needed, they can utilize his Bird Rights.
Even if signs point toward Mitchell and the Cavs agreeing on an extension, the ripple effect is substantial.
1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
There seems to be minimal doubt about LeBron James bypassing his $51.4 million 2024-25 player option to sign a multi-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. But even the possibility of the NBA's all-time leading scorer hitting unrestricted free agency puts him atop this list by default. Especially considering his son, Bronny James, is now entering the picture as a 2024 NBA Draft prospect.
Entering his age-40 campaign, James continues to defy Father Time. He averaged 25.7 points, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting a career-best 41 percent from three. He may have lost a step or two, but he is still a better athlete than 99 percent of the league. Moreover, he has arguably the highest basketball IQ ever, which allows him to continue evolving his game despite his physical "limitations."
James' agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, recently echoed The King's desire to play alongside Bronny. But the 19-year-old appears focused on getting to the league first and foremost. Nevertheless, front offices are taking note of the family ties, whether he likes it or not.
Several teams have invited Bronny to a workout, but he has declined all but two of them. Could the possibility of luring his father to join them be weighing into their decision-making/evaluation process? No team will publicly admit it, with the Phoenix Suns even saying their interest in James' son is genuine and has no strings attached. But it is understandably an additional element to the situation.
It is hard to envision James playing for another team at this stage in his career. But given the dynamic surrounding Bronny, we cannot rule it out until the ink dries on a new deal.