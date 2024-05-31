Warriors rumors: No movement on Klay extension, no interest in Brandon Ingram, Darvin Ham meeting
The Golden State Warriors are led by Steve Kerr as the team's head coach, but the rest of their bench could have a bit of a new look, especially if top assistant Kenny Atkinson departs. Atkinson, the former Brooklyn Nets head coach, is seen as the favorite for the Cleveland Cavaliers' vacant opening according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
Whether Atkinson leaves or not, the Warriors could look to add a new high-end assistant coach to try and improve their staff after an incredibly disappointing 2023-24 campaign. One name that has circulated in that regard is Darvin Ham, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Andy Slater of The Athletic ($).
According to Slater, the Dubs "had some conversation" with Ham recently, though he added such a hiring "isn't expected to materialize. But it is a signal of the Warriors' desire to add a big-name assistant and declarations that they are in search of either a former head coach or former player to fill the role. If Atkinson leaves, they may add two assistant coaches."
Even if Ham, a former top assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks, passes on the job, the Warriors seem to be very interested in adding a high-end assistant with experience, whether as a former head coach or as a former player. Adding a top assistant alongside the already-proven Steve Kerr could give Golden State one of the best coaching staffs in the NBA even if Atkinson leaves.
One of the biggest names expected to be on the trade market this offseason is Brandon Ingram, a star forward who might have played his last game with the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram averaged over 20 points per game for a fifth consecutive season, but his 20.8 points were his lowest in a Pelicans uniform.
Ingram's play was subpar in the postseason as well when New Orleans needed him without Zion Williamson as he averaged just 14.3 points per game on 34.5 percent shooting. The 26-year-old is entering the final year of his contract before hitting unrestricted free agency, which is at least partially why the Pelicans seem so intent on trading him.
The Warriors have reportedly shown interest in making a big trade for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, but are not interested at all in Ingram according to Slater. The lack of interest is a bit strange considering Golden State's need for a No. 2 option behind Stephen Curry, but considering what Golden State would likely have to give up to acquire Ingram who only has one year of club control, it makes some sense.
The Warriors would not only have to match Ingram's salary but would also likely have to part with a young player like Jonathan Kuminga along with draft capital. For only one year of a player who might not put them over the top, that doesn't make much sense.
The Warriors have been the class of the NBA over the last decade, winning four NBA Championships and making six NBA Finals appearances with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, The Splash Brothers, leading the way.
Curry gets most of the spotlight, and deservingly so, but Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history in his own right and was at one point in time, one of the best two-way players in the league as well. Unfortunately, Thompson is on the downswing of his career.
Thompson's 17.9 points per game were his lowest since the 2012-13 campaign, his second year in the NBA. His efficiency was way down from where Warriors fans had become accustomed. His defense, understandably, had taken a step back too. With all of this in mind, the Warriors don't seem desperate to get an extension done and Thompson seems headed to free agency according to Slater.
"The Warriors maintain a desire to retain Thompson at the right price once other aspects of their roster retool get clarified. But they haven’t exactly been beating down his door to work out the framework for an extension (which can be signed at any time). In turn, the 34-year-old Thompson appears ready to test free-agency waters, exploring external options for the first time in his career."
Thompson will undoubtedly receive interest from external options as he's still an unbelievable shooter, but the question is what kind of contract can he get? Thompson wants to get paid as if he's still a great player, but will teams value him that way? How will the Warriors value him? It'll be interesting to see how this plays out. What we do know is Klay seems to be seriously considering leaving the Bay Area for the first time.