Favorite for Cavs head coach opening has already emerged
By Curt Bishop
Following their series loss to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Cleveland only managed to win Game 2 of the series against the eventual Eastern Conference champions before dropping the next three and watching their season come to an end.
With Bickerstaff now gone, a search has begun for his eventual replacement. Several key candidates have thrown their hats in the ring. Some of them include Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Dave Joerger, James Borrego of the New Orleans Pelicans and Johnnie Bryant of the New York Knicks.
However, one in particular has emerged as the favorite. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson appears to be the frontrunner.
"There was definitely expectation around the league that Kenny's next job would be one of those more developmental teams on the up-and-up, which in theory Cleveland still kind of is, but there are obvious expectations there now. So that would be a much different circumstance, probably a better circumstance, I would say, for Kenny Atkinson, to shed that 'I'm a rebuild guy' label," said Fischer.
Favorite emerges in Cavs' head coach search
Atkinson is a name that has popped up with the Washington Wizards as they look to add a new head coach. That might be more likely, given that they are a team that is currently rebuilding and not quite to where they want to be just yet.
But Fischer's point about Atkinson wanting to shed the 'rebuild guy' label would make the Warriors' assistant coach an ideal fit in Cleveland. The Cavs are looking to continue their run of success and soon become a contender for an NBA title.
Atkinson is no stranger to winning, having spent three years with the Warriors, and a season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He also was an assistant with the New York Knicks from 2008-12 and with the Atlanta Hawks from 2012-16 before spending four years as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
This could make him the ideal fit for Cleveland. We'll see if the Cavs ultimately choose him as their next head coach or if they'll go with Joerger, Bryant, or Borrego.