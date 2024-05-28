Clippers reportedly draw line in the sand with Paul George contract negotiation
The Clippers are reportedly in a fierce negotiation battle with soon-to-be free agent Paul George and the highest number that L.A. will offer has been revealed. As Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report noted, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported that the Clippers "haven’t offered George a dollar more than what they paid Leonard: three years, $152.4 million". L.A. can offer a four-year deal worth 221 million dollars but seemingly will not.
This comes as the Sixers seem fully committed to doing whatever they need to sign Paul George and may offer a four-year, $212 million deal. Philadelphia is currently looking to compete with oft-injured Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
George, who is still an elite two-way wing in this league is 34 years old and has faced several lower-body injuries since a 2014 USA basketball scrimmage where he injured his lower right leg fracture. The former Pacer has seemingly enjoyed his time in L.A. as the star was born and grew up in Palmdale, CA, near Los Angeles.
Despite making it close a couple of times, the Clippers have been unable to make it to the NBA Finals in the Leonard-George era and it's hard to see a world where they can do so in the future with big questions about Leonard's durability. As the Clippers refuse to offer more than Leonard's extension in contract talks with Paul George, will the franchise still be able to re-sign him?
Will the Clippers still be able to re-sign Paul George without going all-in?
Despite not going all-in, the Clippers likely control the Paul George sweepstakes since the star loves L.A. While each person is different and should be respected about how they view money and work-life balance but Georges has been happy with the Clippers.
With that in mind, the Clippers are still in the lead to sign the All-NBA veteran. Still, the franchise will likely need to offer a trade kicker of 15 percent or a no-trade clause to ensure that the star is given the control of staying in L.A in the later parts of the deal.
Whether the Clippers can offer it or George is willing to forgo Philly's possible four-year, $212 million offer is a different story. Still, $152 million dollars over three years seems to be the max that L.A. will offer him.