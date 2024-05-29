Clippers’ Paul George Plan B involves another LA native All-Star
There is a real possibility that things don't go the Los Angeles Clippers' way when it comes to their ongoing contract battle with star forward Paul George. Nothing is certain but, in the event that LA isn't able to retain George, it seems the organization has a plan in place.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the Clippers are "worth monitoring as a potential suitor for [DeMar] DeRozan via sign-and-trade" if the franchise is unable to re-sign George this offseason.
The Clippers continue to not bite on offering George more than the three-year, $152.4 million deal that the front office agreed to for a Kawhi Leonard extension. George is reportedly eyeing a four-year max contract valued at $221 million and LA, to this point, has appeared unwilling to get to that number, even for their star. Meanwhile, Chicago seems locked in on signing DeRozan to a long-term deal.
Another wrinkle in this sage, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly intent on offering George as much as they can to pair another star alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to compete further atop the Eastern Conference.
But it's worth asking if DeRozan is even an acceptable plan B if George doesn't return to the Clippers.
NBA Rumors: Clippers eyeing DeMar DeRozan as Paul George Plan B
While DeRozan can probably still be a starter on a high-end NBA team, the former Toronto Raptor is probably not a number two option on a team that gets to the second round of the playoffs -- much less wins the championship. Yes, his mid-range game is incredible but the former star was barely a second banana during his prime, which has seemingly since passed.
Still, DeRozan is a star in this league and a veteran that is a brand name that will put butts in seats and help the Clippers sell out their brand-new arena. Whether the Clippers can re-sign Paul George or have to settle for DeMar DeRozan, the franchise is in a bad spot if they want to win a title with an oft-injured star in Leonard being under contract for the next three years.