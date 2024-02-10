10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
There's just one game remaining in the NFL this season with Super Bowl LVIII set to kick off in Las Vegas between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
When the 2023 regular season began, many could've easily predicted this Chiefs-49ers matchup in the Super Bowl, but that would've been difficult at other points in the season. While San Francisco looked to be a dominant force almost from start to finish, there was a bit of a skid before midseasons where doubts arose. But the doubts were far more prevalent for Andy Reid's team in Kansas City as the offense appeared to take a step back.
Once playoff time rolled around, though, Patrick Mahomes and the Steve Spagnuolo-led defense have stepped up. And now it's time to try for back-to-back Super Bowl victories. How will the game play out on Sunday evening, though? We have some bold predictions for how the action could transpire.
10. There will be 1 (or multiple) 40+ yard play from the Chiefs or 49ers
Either the 49ers, Chiefs or both may have a good 40+ yard play. Even with the strength of both of these defenses, both teams have the offensive firepower to make an explosive play come to life.
The 49ers have a strong offense with players like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey, who all are ready to bring a Super Bowl back to San Francisco. Even if Brock Purdy isn't an all-tools quarterback, Kyle Shanahan's offense has proven throughout the season to be able to open up the field for these weapons to create big plays.
Of course, the contrary is that the Chiefs offense hasn't consistently had that element this season. With Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid having two weeks to prepare, though, one can imagine them having something dialed up to get a 40+ yard play to someone like Rashee Rice, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or even Travis Kelce.