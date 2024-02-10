10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
5. Taylor Swift will be at Super Bowl LVIII
Whether you like it or not, Taylor Swift has been a huge headline this NFL season -- especially for the Chiefs. According to Front Office Sports, Swift has helped generate an equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Chiefs and the NFL.
Travis Kelce and Swift began publicly dating back in September 2023. Kelce first tried to "shoot his shot" in July 2023 when Swift stopped in Kansas City for her Eras Tour. Kelce later revealed he tried to give his number to Swift on a Friendship Bracelet, usually given at her concerts, but Swift declined at that time in July. Once the couple went public in September, Kelce and Swift have been a huge headline ever since.
Swift was nominated for six Grammys and took home two wins the weekend before the Super Bowl. Now, she's made more NFL headlines as Kelce is preparing to try to win his third Super Bowl this weekend.
Swift is scheduled to continue her Eras international tour in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome from Wednesday, Feb 7 to Saturday, Feb. 10. It seems almost impossible for Swift to perform her shows during that four-day stretch and then come support her boyfriend in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11 – or is it?
With her private jet and the overall expectation (and exposure) for her Super Bowl appearance, all signs point to Swift being at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the Big Game and rooting heartily for a Chiefs win for her partner.