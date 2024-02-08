Taylor Swift 13 Super Bowl conspiracy explained for Chiefs-49ers

For those who don’t know it.



Taylor was born on the 13th of December.



She turned 13 on Friday the 13th.



Her first album went gold in the us in 13 weeks



She just won her 13th Grammy. she announced her new album entitled. Thirteen.



It’s superbowl 58. 5+8=13



She’s been to… https://t.co/5KaIourFWI