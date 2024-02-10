10 bold predictions for Super Bowl LVIII, Chiefs vs. 49ers
By Alexa Stone
2. Christian McCaffrey will deserve Super Bowl MVP, but won't win
Like Pacheco, Christian McCaffrey has also been an instrumental piece for the 49ers. McCaffrey, playing running back also, has been one of the best players on the 49ers this season. Former quarterback Cam Newton even named McCaffrey ahead of Brock Purdy as the 49ers' best player on the roster.
Earlier this season McCaffrey tied the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown, setting the mark at 17 – a record that had been held solo since the 1963-64 season by Lenny Moore.
In the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers were down 24-7 at halftime to the Lions and McCaffrey made some big plays to even the score and eventually win the game. In total against Detroit, McCaffrey had two touchdowns and 20 carries for 90 yards. He could have another incredible performance for his first Super Bowl appearance, one deserving of winning the game's MVP honors.
Both McCaffrey and Kyle Shanahan have the opportunity to also repeat history in Super Bowl 58. Christian and his dad, Ed McCaffrey, could become the second father-son player duo to both win Super Bowls. Ed McCaffrey won two of his three Super Bowl rings with head coach Mike Shanahan – Kyle Shanahan’s dad.
McCaffrey is going to have a large impact on the game and put up the numbers, but there's just one thing that will stop him from winning Super Bowl MVP...