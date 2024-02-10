Super Bowl LVIII rosters by college team: Alabama shut out for Chiefs-49ers
There are many different paths for players to make it to the NFL or even to the stage for the sport's greatest glory, the Super Bowl. Some players came into college football as 5-star recruits who were destined for greatness and to help put a pro team on track for the Super Bowl from the moment he stepped foot onto a college campus.
On the flip side of that, though, we've seen some players just take us by surprise with their journeys through both college football and the NFL. Whether it's been at a Group of 5 college program or even a nondescript FCS or Division II/III program, these players have paved an unlikely path to the biggest stage in the NFL.
Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is a perfect example of this. While some of the all-time great college programs like Oklahoma, Georgia, and Michigan are well-represented, there are some Group of 5 programs right up there with them. Even more shocking, the Alabama Crimson Tide don't have a single player who has graduated from Tuscaloosa that will be playing in this year's Super Bowl.
So how do the Super Bowl rosters break down by college attendance? Let's take a look at the full breakdown.
Super Bowl LVIII rosters by college: Oklahoma leads, Alabama
School
Number of Players on Super Bowl LVIII rosters
Oklahoma
6
Georgia
5
Florida
4
Michigan
4
Middle Tennessee
3
Penn State
3
Rutgers
3
TCU
3
Arkansas
2
Clemson
2
Georgia Tech
2
Kansas State
2
LSU
2
Miami
2
Mississippi State
2
Missouri
2
Notre Dame
2
Ohio State
2
Oregon
2
Purdue
2
South Carolina
2
Stanford
2
Tennessee
2
Western Michigan
2
Arizona
1
Arizona State
1
Army
1
Ball State
1
BYU
1
Central Arkansas
1
Cincinnati
1
Colorado
1
Duke
1
Fayetteville State
1
Harvard
1
Illinois
1
Iowa
1
Kentucky
1
Louisiana
1
Louisiana Tech
1
Michigan State
1
Missouri S&T
1
NC State
1
Nebraska
1
Penn
1
SMU
1
South Alabama
1
South Carolina State
1
South Dakota
1
South Florida
1
St. John's (MN)
1
Stephen F. Austin
1
Texas
1
Texas Tech
1
Toledo
1
UCLA
1
USC
1
Utah
1
UTSA
1
Vanderbilt
1
Virginia
1
Virginia Tech
1
Washington
1
Washington State
1
Wisconsin
1
Wyoming
1
Despite some relatively pedestrian years by Sooners fans standards, Oklahoma leads the way with six representatives in the Super Bowl, followed closely behind by Georgia, which you would expect. However, seeing Middle Tennessee up there as one of just eight progams with three or more players on the Chiefs and 49ers rosters is surprising.
It's obviously the biggest shock that Alabama doesn't have a player in the Super Bowl, but it also registers as a bit jarring that Ohio State only has two players while programs like Texas and USC only have one.
But just to further contextualize all of this, let's also take a look at the breakdown of these rosters by conference.
Super Bowl rosters by conference: It just means more in the SEC
College Conference
Number of players in Super Bowl LVIII
SEC
23
Big Ten
19
Big 12
17
Pac-12
12
ACC
9
FCS (or Below)
9
CUSA
4
MAC
4
Independent
4
AAC
3
Sun Belt
2
Mountain West
1
Though the breakdown of the rosters by college football program are a bit shocking in some spots, that's much less the case when it comes to the conferences. In the final iteration of the Power 5, they are the Top 5 leaders when it comes to these rosters with the SEC, naturally, leading the way. It's also interesting that highly respected Group of 5 conferences like the AAC and Sun Belt are less represented than Conference USA and the MAC.