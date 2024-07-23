10 colleges sending the most athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics
By John Buhler
With the 2024 Summer Olympic Games taking place in Paris in a few days, now may be the time to not only derive some more American pride cheering on your countrymen, but you may also want to freshen up on if any of your favorite colleges have student-athletes going across the pond for the right to compete for Olympic glory. Don't worry, Reddit CFB had us covered several days ago, y'all.
While that social media account over on The X spends most of its time following along with the greatest sport in the world (college football, duh!), it also likes to have fun when all sorts of competitions are happening, athletic or not. If they could get fired up for America over Fourth of July hot dog consumption, they will get fired up over the Summer Olympic Games and college programs.
Here are the 10 colleges sending the most athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer.
- Stanford Cardinal (51)
- USC Trojans (44)
- Michigan Wolverines (42)
- Florida Gators (40)
- California Golden Bears (39)
- Texas Longhorns (30)
- LSU Tigers (28)
- Tennessee Volunteers (27)
- UCLA Bruins (24)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (23)
It should be noted that not all of these athletes are on Team USA, but rather the entire Olympic field.
Let's unpack the 10 universities that are sending over the most athletes to Paris this summer.
10 colleges sending the most student-athletes to 2024 Paris Olympics
None of the 10 schools listed above should really come as much of a surprise. Most of them are former Pac-12 schools (Stanford, USC, Cal, UCLA). One of their former commissioners Larry Scott really put an emphasis on Olympic sports in his former league. It may have contributed to football being bad and basketball being deplorable, as well as the conference dying, but it is what it is...
While Cal and Stanford are now in the ACC, five of the top 10 are now SEC schools (Florida, Texas, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas). The other three are now Big Ten institutions (USC, Michigan, UCLA). The first Big 12 school we get to is Arizona State at No. 11 with 22 student-athletes. The first non-Power Four school on the list is Harvard out of the Ivy League in a four-way tie at No. 14 with 17 Olympians.
Where I think you will see a fair share of these college student-athletes making their way to the Olympics has everything to do with two of the Games' most popular sports: Swimming and diving, as well as track and field. Anything that involves a pool or a track usually is a pretty good sign that many people will be making it into the Olympics. These are some of the best programs in college at this.
Be sure to keep tabs on who your favorite college's Olympians are competing for and at what events.