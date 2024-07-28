Olympic Medal Tracker: Colleges with the most 2024 Olympic medalists
The 2024 Paris Olympics aren't just an opportunity for countries around the world to compete against each other in hopes of topping the medal count. Colleges also have a stake in who steps on the podium!
School pride dictates that having more medals at the Olympics means something, at least if you're one of the programs likely to sit near the top of the leader board by the end of the games. So, hi there, Stanford, USC, Michigan, Florida and Cal fans!
According to the NCAA's count, there are 1,217 current and former NCAA athletes competing at the Olympics this summer. The Trojans leading the way with 58 representatives while the Cardinal aren't far behind with 54.
Even though Stanford and Cal (41) are giving the ACC a mighty boost into third place, the Big Ten leads all conferences in Olympians with 312 headlined by USC and Michigan (41). The SEC also outpaces the ACC with 267 student-athletes in Paris with Florida (39), LSU (33) and Tennessee (33) showing out.
But enough about conferences, what we're really here for is to look at which school is dominating the medal counts! Let's take a look...
Olympic medal tracker: Medals by college
COLLEGE
GOLD
SILVER
BRONZE
TOTAL
Stanford
1
4
1
6
Notre Dame
2
0
1
3
Virginia
1
2
0
3
Cal
1
1
0
2
Ohio State
1
0
1
2
Florida
1
0
0
1
NC State
1
0
0
1
Arizona State
0
1
0
1
Georgia
0
1
0
1
Harvard
0
1
0
1
Minnesota
0
1
0
1
St. Johns
0
1
0
1
Tennessee
0
1
0
1
Texas
0
0
1
1
Wayne State
0
0
1
1
*As of July 28
While no U.S. College gets to claim an Olympic star like Simone Biles, there are some giant names (and soon to be stars) contributing to the medal counts of specific schools this year. Reigning all-around gold medalist in gymnastics, Suni Lee, is an Auburn rep. Sha'Carri Richardson is an LSU Tiger. Sydney McLaughlin-Levron is a Kentucky Wildcat.
Katie Ledecky is sure to add to her Olympic as well as Stanford's along with Regan Smith. Caeleb Dressell and Bobby Finke will have Florida in the running. Andre De Grasse leads a loaded track and field contingent for USC.
Most of the NCAA athletes participating at the Olympics are wearing Team USA colors but Canada has a strong showing with 131. Australia is third with 44.
The vast majority of student-athletes at the Olympics participate in track and field/cross country (406) and swimming (223) for their respective colleges. The next most popular sport is basketball with 152. Of course, there are tons of Olympic sports out there with representation.
This article will be updated daily with the latest medal counts, so check back to see how the table changes!