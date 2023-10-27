10 NBA small sample size overreactions to lose your mind over
The NBA season is just one game old, and already fans are already freaking out. Here are 10 super small sample-size overreactions already taking hold.
5.The Warriors’ new death lineup will feature Dario Saric at center
Ever since the Warriors emerged as a dynasty behind the world-destroying death lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, and Andre Iguodala, the basketball media has always searched for the next iteration.
This season, after one game, it looks like their next death lineup will feature Dario Saric as a small-ball five when Draymond Green returns from an ankle injury. In their game-one loss to the Suns, he was plus-seven in 20 minutes, despite poor shooting splits.
The Warriors’ core four of Curry, Thompson, Green, and Andrew Wiggins has proven to be a devastating unit, but the fifth Beatle has come and gone. Last season, it was Kevon Looney, but he leaves a little to be desired on the offensive end, and Saric should give them versatility to get back to their small-ball roots.
Before suffering an ACL injury, Saric was lighting up the plus-minus leaderboards as a small-ball five for the Phoenix Suns. Now fully healthy, Saric’s ability to play up a position, make smart passes, and shoot just enough to keep defenses honest will unlock the newest Warriors’ death lineup. When the Warriors want to blitz the opposition into oblivion, they’ll trust their core four and throw Saric in the mix to break the opposing defense’s will.