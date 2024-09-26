10 weirdest college football games we'll see in Week 5 thanks to conference realignment
By Austen Bundy
The effects of conference realignment will be readily apparent in Week 5. Many matchups that look like early season non-conference blockbusters will actually count towards the standings.
However, we've seen games like Oregon-UCLA and Arizona-Utah, both will be played in Week 5, but it'll still be weird that they're part of the Big Ten and Big 12 now instead of the Pac-12.
Here's a breakdown of the games you'll see on this weekend's calendar and how to get acquainted with their new homes.
The weirdest ACC matchups
Stanford v. No. 17 Clemson: These two actually have only ever met in a bowl game. The Tigers beat the Cardinal 27-21 in the 1986 Gator Bowl and the rematch could be intriguing to watch. Stanford upset its first ACC foe in Syracuse during Week 4. Clemson has no room for error if it wants to make the College Football Playoff. Grab your popcorn, folks.
Florida State v. SMU: This will be the first time these two programs meet on the gridiron. Florida State got its first win of the season (surprisingly) against California in Week 4 but SMU dropped 66 points on rivals TCU that same day. According to the ACC, Florida State will be playing a team making it's conference debut for the fifth time this season - the most by any team. It also has a 3-1 record against such teams.
The weirdest Big Ten matchups
Washington v. Rutgers: Friday's matchup will actually be the third time these two programs face off. They played a home-and-home series in 2016 and 2017 in which the Huskies won both games. Both times Rutgers failed to score more than 14 points, so this year could be more interesting given the Scarlet Knights feature one of the nation's top rushers in Kyle Monangai.
Wisconsin v. No. 13 USC: The Trojans, coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan in its Big Ten debut in Week 4, are 6-1 against the Badgers all-time. The last time the two programs met was in the 2015 Holiday Bowl where Wisconsin pulled off a 23-21 victory. Prior to that, the teams met twice in the Rose Bowl (1962 and 1952), both USC victories.
The weirdest Big 12 matchups
BYU v. Baylor: The Cougars and Bears have played four times in their programs' history with two wins a piece. The last meeting came in 2022, one year before BYU would join the Big 12 permanently. So, Saturday's game will be the first time the teams face off as conference opponents. BYU upset No. 13 Kansas State in Week 4 and is ranked for the first time since 2022. Baylor lost a heartbreaker to Colorado in overtime. More popcorn, please!
Colorado v. UCF: Another original matchup will be featured on Saturday. The Buffaloes and Knights have never met before and both programs will be looking to establish legitimacy for their 2024 campaigns. UCF is undefeated and coming off a bye, hoping to make a statement against Coach Prime and Heisman favorite Travis Hunter. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be looking to continue his magic from Week 4's overtime thriller over Baylor.
No. 18 Iowa State v. Houston: Yet another fresh face off, the Cyclones and Cougars have never met on the football field before. Houston is off to a weak start in 2024, leaving Iowa State a great opportunity to continue its undefeated run and move up in the rankings.
Cincinnati v. Texas Tech: Believe it or not, these teams have only met once and it was a tie. In 1968, the Bearcats and Red Raiders drew 10-10 (overtime wasn't introduced in college football until 1995). So, Saturday's game will offer both programs an opportunity to declare supremacy for the first time and in the most unique circumstances possible.
The weirdest SEC matchups
No. 21 Oklahoma v. Auburn: This game could offer a solid follow up to the Sooners' loss in its SEC debut against a Top 10 Tennessee team. Oklahoma and Auburn have met only once, the 2017 Sugar Bowl where then-quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Sooners to a 35-19 thumping of the Tigers. Saturday's game might be more of the same from 2017.
Mississippi State v. No. 1 Texas: While everyone's focused on the will-he, won't-he start between Longhorn quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, this game will be a (likely one-sided) grudge match. Both programs have met four times before, split two wins a piece. Texas won most recently in a 38-11 spanking in 1999. The scoreline might be even worse for the Bulldogs in 2024.