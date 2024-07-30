2 blockbuster trades that would make the Mets World Series favorites
By James Nolan
The New York Mets have been on a tear since June. David Stearns recently added an impact bat by trading with the Washington Nationals for Jesse Winker. The right fielder is a perfect fit for the current lineup. With that said, New York could use more pieces.
Any MLB team that gets into the postseason can make magic happen. The 2019 Washington Nationals are a prime example of just that. New York is in a good spot, but they could use more star power. With the trade deadline approaching, the Mets should target someone who would put them over the top.
Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo are playing great, giving the Mets two stars at the top of the lineup. With the addition of J.D. Martinez over the offseason, New York has a much deeper lineup this season compared to last.
The offense has been their bread and butter this season. With the addition of Winker, it takes pressure off guys like Pete Alonso and Lindor. Winker holds a .793 OPS with 11 HR this season. Factor in the two young guys at the bottom of the order, Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez, and the Mets lineup seems set. Stearns has put together a playoff-caliber lineup but could use a few arms.
New York was expecting to get Kodai Senga back, and they did. Last week, in his season debut, Senga suffered a calf injury. The injury is causing him to miss the remainder of the regular season. Without Senga, they don’t have a legitimate ace.
The bullpen is also lacking depth. Edwin Diaz has been strong since his return from the IL, only allowing one earned run since. With Reed Garrett, Sean Reid-Foley, and other injuries, Stearns has to look for bullpen arms.
Miami Marlins CP, Tanner Scott
Rumors are heating up with the trade deadline approaching tomorrow. According to Fansided’s Robert Murray, the Mets are interested in trading with the Miami Marlins for Tanner Scott. Across 44 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 1.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts.
Pairing Diaz up with Scott would give the Mets an elite backend of the bullpen. Across Diaz’s last ten appearances, he’s posted a 0.93 ERA. Based on his track record, it’s safe to assume New York’s superstar closer can continue to pitch well.
If Stearns pulls off a trade for Scott, it would give him a great bullpen. The 30-year-old would be just what they need. Reid-Foley and Garrett should return soon. If the Mets had the four healthy at once, they’d have a lockdown bullpen. In 23 games this season, Reid-Foley posted a 1.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts. Before going down on the IL with elbow inflammation, Garrett recorded 63 strikeouts with a 3.64 ERA across 36 games this season.
New York has a few prospects they can use to make this trade happen. One prospect they could use to highlight the offer is Luke Ritter. The 27-year-old is having a great season with the Syracuse Mets in Triple-A. He’s posted a .849 OPS with 19 HRs and 69 RBIs. Along with Ritter, they could include former first-round draft pick Kevin Parada. The 22-year-old catcher has a high upside, and the Mets already have Alvarez at the big-league level blocking a path for him.
With the Marlins looking to sell at the deadline, Stearns should be calling for Scott. The Mets need all the help they can get in their bullpen, and Scott would be a great addition.
San Francisco Giants SP, Blake Snell
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have checked in on the two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The San Francisco Giants reportedly want top prospects in return.
Luckily, New York has a few top prospects they could include in a trade. Prospects such as Luisangel Acuña, Ryan Clifford, Blake Tidwell, and Mike Vasil could be a package that gets it done. Acuña has 30 stolen bases in Triple-A this season and is hitting .275 across his last ten games. Clifford holds a .837 OPS across three seasons in the minors and was the 11th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Vasil and Tidwell both have high upsides as starters.
It would require a massive trade package to acquire Snell. The Giants would be foolish to turn down some of the Mets top prospects, and the reigning Cy Young winner is too good to pass up on.
In Snell’s last five starts, he’s posted a 1.57 ERA with 37 strikeouts. He’s starting to pitch like an ace again, and he’s one of the game's most feared starters when he’s at his best. Last season, the 31-year-old posted an MLB-best 2.25 ERA with 234 strikeouts.
Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana have been reliable starters this season. Senga was supposed to be their ace after his return. But now that is off the table. Trading for Snell would give the Mets the legitimate ace that could put them over the top.