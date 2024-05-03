2 recent Vikings draft fails could land on trade block if they're not careful
The first two draft picks made by Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in 2023 — Jordan Addison and Mehki Blackmon — were a rousing success. The first two draft picks the year before were anything but.
The Vikings moved back and drafted safety Lewis Cine in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft before selecting cornerback Andrew Booth 10 picks later in the second round. They were supposed to elevate the Minnesota secondary. They certainly haven't done that and now, two years later, their future with the team is already in question.
Cine has been a dud having played a total of 10 defensive snaps in 10 appearances for the Vikings. Booth has played significantly more but his results have been mixed and the path to playing time has only gotten more crowded.
Lewis Cine and Andrew Booth Jr. are on the hot seat this offseason
Chad Forbes, aka NFL Draft Bites, recently speculated that one or both could find themselves on the trade block this offseason after the "Vikings basically have given up on" them.
That's not a prediction or report from Forbes, but it gets you thinking.
As Forbes pointed out, Cine has basically no trade value. Alec Lewis of The Athletic even projected him to be cut this offseason.
Cine's rookie season ended prematurely because of a compound fracture causing him to miss most of 2022 and 2023. There's no question this is the most important offseason of his career. Finally healthy, he needs to show out to keep his roster spot.
Booth is the more interesting trade piece. He showed clear improvement in 2023 and could actually be a value add for a team in need of CB depth. The Vikings have plenty. They added to the position last year with Byron Murphy and Blackmon. This year they picked up Shaq Griffin in free agency and drafted Khyree Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. And more help could be on the way if defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants to bring in some familiar faces.
Competition at cornerback this offseason will be fierce. If Booth doesn't improve his standing in the pecking order, he could become expendable.