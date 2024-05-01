Vikings tied to two big-name free agents with Brian Flores connection
The Minnesota Vikings appear to be in on a pair of defensive backs with Brian Flores ties.
By John Buhler
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is firmly behind us, it is time to speculate where some of the last biggest holdover free agents could end up. Bleacher Report's David Kenyon outlined his top 10 a few days ago. While tying Ryan Tannehill to a team like the Green Bay Packers was a bit rich for my taste, he does have Stephon Gilmore and Xavien Howard connected to the Minnesota Vikings in his article.
The Gilmore and Howard connections to the Vikings actually make a ton of sense. They both starred on the defensive side of the ball under Brian Flores at various stops. For Gilmore, he first got connected with Flores while with the New England Patriots. As for Howard, Flores was his head coach for a time on the Miami Dolphins. Other teams want both players, but the Vikings could be intrigued.
With Gilmore, Kenyon has the cornerback tied to the Vikings, his hometown Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Given that he has bounced around the league a bunch the last few years, he could really go anywhere. Minnesota is a fit, but I think the allure of playing for the Panthers, alongside his former high school and South Carolina teammate Jadeveon Clowney feels too good to pass up.
With Howard, Kenyon has him tied to the Vikings, his hometown Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts. While the Vikings make sense, as could the Colts in some capacity, now is the time to go to Houston. The Texans could be on the cusp of having their best season ever. It would not shock me if they played somebody like the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game later this season.
The Flores connections are certainly there, but will they be enough to land either defensive back?
Minnesota Vikings tied to two star DBs because of Brian Flores past
Of the two, I think it is way more likely that Howard goes to Minnesota than Gilmore. This is because Gilmore is pretty much in his last season or two in the league. He already has a Super Bowl championship and an NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor on his mantle at home. Although he already played for the Panthers, he could help usher in a new era in Charlotte under Dave Canales.
With Howard, he is a few years younger than Gilmore. Houston may be the place he would love to go, but I feel he has one big contract left to be earned in the league. While a team like the Colts could offer him what he wants, Minnesota's brief rebuild could coincide with one final great payday for Howard. By the time he is Gilmore's age, the Vikings may be vying in the NFC for championships.
Right now, the Vikings are probably not a serious threat to make the NFC playoffs. I mean, they still could. My issue with them is a change of guard at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is the future, but do you really trust Sam Darnold as the present? I most certainly don't. Will the Vikings have enough patience to let McCarthy grow and mature, despite Darnold continuing to be inherently reckless with the ball?
It would not shock me if either player signed to play for Flores in Minnesota, but do not count on it.