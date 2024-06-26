2 surprise teams join Rockets with ‘some level of interest’ in Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets' interest in Kevin Durant seems to suggest that the star may be available this offseason with an NBA insider reporting two other squads could make an offer. According to Brandon "Scoop B' Robinson" of Bally Sports, both the Mavs and Bulls "have some level of interest in Kevin Durant".
The Suns are stuck, out of tradable first-round picks to improve the roster around Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant. In addition to the little depth they have, Beal and Durant are injury-prone at this point in their careers. Despite being injury-prone, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game on 52 percent shooting from the floor this season.
While it's been speculated that Durant will request a trade this offseason, it's hard to see said request becoming public knowledge after the former Thunder forward requested a trade only two years ago in 2022. With that in mind, it's easy to assume that the Suns will likely refuse to grant Durant's request as the star has virtually zero leverage with two more years left on his deal (outside of making this request public)
Still, it's worth noting that two more teams have registered public interest in trading for Durant this offseason.
Who else would trade for Kevin Durant?
This entire situation suggests Kevin Durant may be on his way out of Phoenix long-term. Still, this will likely happen next offseason (if at any time) as Suns owner Mat Isbha will likely not trade Durant unless the forward requests a trade. Isbha likely suffers from new ownership-itis and thinks this front-loaded roster can still compete for a title. Rather in all likelihood, their depth will probably be their downfall and force them to be a likely first-round exit.
This feasible result could lead the Suns to evaluate their roster and grant the star's possible trade request. Furthermore, the franchise would be nowhere near title-contending status in this future scenario and the star could privately be told he will leave in free agency the following offseason Whether Durant is traded from the Suns at any point is yet to be seen, but teams are certainly circling the waters ready for the Suns' probable downfall.