2023-24 EuroLeague Playoffs: Format, schedule, predictions and more
The 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs will be the first in the competition's history to have teams qualify via a play-in tournament. Here's all you need to know.
Last season's EuroLeague playoffs had three of its four series reach a win-or-go-home final game, and the 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs will likely be similar. Two teams will also qualify for the playoffs this season via a play-in tournament, the first time this has ever been used in EuroLeague. Here's key information to make sure you can follow the 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs.
How do teams qualify for the 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs?
By winning games of course! Well, that part was probably obvious. Eighteen teams will participate in the EuroLeague regular season which will run from October 5 to April 12. Each team plays each other twice in a home-and-home format. Eight teams will participate in the playoffs, with the top six teams automatically qualify for the playoffs. Teams placed 7-10 will participate in the first-ever EuroLeague play-in tournament to compete for the last two playoff spots.
When will the 2023-24 EuroLeague play-in tournament and playoffs take place?
The 2023-24 EuroLeague regular season will conclude on April 12, and the inaugural EuroLeague play-in tournament will begin on April 16 and last until April 19. The game on April 19 will decide the final playoff spot, with the winner of the No. 9 - No. 10 match-up taking on the loser of the No. 7 - No. 8 match-up.
The 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs will then begin the following week on April 23. They will end anywhere from April 30 to May 8 depending on the duration of the four series. The playoffs are all best-of-five series, with the higher-placed seed playing Games 1 and 2, and potentially Game 5 at home.
Who will make and win the 2023-24 EuroLeague playoffs?
The 2023-24 EuroLeague season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive ever, and the playoffs will be no different. Last season, three of the four playoff series went the maximum five games.
As many as 11 teams could potentially be good enough to win the 2023-24 EuroLeague championship, meaning at least three of them won't even make the playoffs. Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, AS Monaco, and Olimpia Milan are probably the closest to guarantees with Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, Barcelona, Baskonia, Partizan Belgrade, Crvena Zvezda Meridian Bet Belgrade, and Zalgiris Kaunas likely competing for the last four spots.