2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?
How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.
Group H: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert, Davis Bertans, and Omari Spellman will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play
Canada
Head Coach: Jordi Fernandez
NBA Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell
Other Notable Players: Kyle Alexander, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Kevin Pangos
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? Talent-wise, probably the second-best team in the tournament. They’re one of two teams with an All-NBA First Team player (Doncic with Slovenia) and Gilgeous-Alexander is surrounded with a ton of NBA talent.
France
Head Coach: Vincent Collet
NBA Players: Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum
Other Notable Players: Elie Okobo, Nando De Colo, Guerschon Yabusele, Terry Tarpey, Matthias Lessort, Moustapha Fall
Do we expect them to advance? Yes.
Why or why not? They remain one of the best teams in the world. They lack a true point guard though, which could hurt them in the later rounds.
Latvia
Head Coach: Luca Banchi
NBA Players: Davis Bertans
Other Notable Players: Rodions Kurucs, Dairis Bertans, Janis Timma, Roland Smits, Anzejs Pasecniks, Arturs Kurucs, Arturs Zagars, Kristers Zoriks
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? They have talent but no Kristaps Porzingis means there’s zero path to victory against France or Canada.
Lebanon
Head Coach: Jad El Hajj
NBA Players: None
Other Notable Players: Omari Spellman
Do we expect them to advance? No.
Why or why not? They don’t have enough talent.