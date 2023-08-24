Fansided

2023 FIBA World Cup Preview: Who will win the gold medal?

How the FIBA World Cup tournament works, who could win, who we think is going to win, and other storylines to watch. Read all that and more in Fansided’s 2023 FIBA World Cup preview.

By Andrew Bernucca

2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Puerto Rico / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Apr 12, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Group H: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Rudy Gobert, Davis Bertans, and Omari Spellman will be trying to lead their countries to the next phase of play

Canada

Head Coach: Jordi Fernandez

NBA Players: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. RJ Barrett, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Oshae Brissett, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell

Other Notable Players: Kyle Alexander, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Kevin Pangos

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? Talent-wise, probably the second-best team in the tournament. They’re one of two teams with an All-NBA First Team player (Doncic with Slovenia) and Gilgeous-Alexander is surrounded with a ton of NBA talent.

France

Head Coach: Vincent Collet

NBA Players: Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum

Other Notable Players: Elie Okobo, Nando De Colo, Guerschon Yabusele, Terry Tarpey, Matthias Lessort, Moustapha Fall

Do we expect them to advance? Yes.

Why or why not? They remain one of the best teams in the world. They lack a true point guard though, which could hurt them in the later rounds. 

Latvia

Head Coach: Luca Banchi

NBA Players: Davis Bertans

Other Notable Players: Rodions Kurucs, Dairis Bertans, Janis Timma, Roland Smits, Anzejs Pasecniks, Arturs Kurucs, Arturs Zagars, Kristers Zoriks

Do we expect them to advance? No. 

Why or why not? They have talent but no Kristaps Porzingis means there’s zero path to victory against France or Canada.

Lebanon

Head Coach: Jad El Hajj

NBA Players: None

Other Notable Players: Omari Spellman

Do we expect them to advance? No.

Why or why not? They don’t have enough talent.

