2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
For the first time since 2018, the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback won’t be Tom Brady. Former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield took the helm as Todd Bowles’ team visited the Vikings. Tampa’s offense managed only 242 total yards but the Bucs played turnover-free football. Mayfield threw for only 173 yards but came up with two scores.
Tampa’s defense surrendered 369 total yards but limited the Vikings to only 41 yards on the ground. They gave up a pair of touchdown passes to quarterback Krik Cousins, but also forced the 12-year pro into three turnovers.
Sean McDermott’s team has won three straight AFC East titles and took on the Jets (who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the first quarter) on Monday night at MetLife Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen had a rough evening and was under duress thanks to a New York defense that sacked him five times and forced him into four turnovers.
The Bills squandered a 13-3 halftime lead. McDermott’s defense gave up 172 yards rushing. Allen drove the team to a field goal that sent the game into overtime. However, the Buffalo special teams gave up a punt return TD.
Falcons’ second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder had his ups and downs on Sunday. Atlanta finished the game with only 221 total yards but the team played turnover-free football. The running back duo of Tyler Allgeier and rookie Bijan Robinson accounted for all three of the team’s touchdowns.
The former ran for a pair of fourth-quarter scores and Robinson caught an 11-yard TD pass in the second quarter. The star on defense was safety Jessie Bates III, who totaled 10 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble.