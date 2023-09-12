2023 NFL power rankings, Week 1: 49ers rumble, Bengals humbled, Giants bumble
Week 1 was full of surprises across the NFL. Here's how the power dynamics are playing out after the first 16 games of the year.
The Raiders entered Sunday’s game at Denver having beaten the Broncos in the clubs’ last eight meetings. It was not pretty but Josh McDaniels’ team did just enough to come away with a road win and extend its winning streak in this AFC West rivalry. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pair of TD passes to Jakobi Meyers.
The Raiders’ defense only came up with two sacks of Denver’s Russell Wilson but kept the heat on the veteran signal-caller. Amazingly, Las Vegas was the only AFC West team to come up with a victory in Week 1.
The Saints hosted the Tennessee Titans in a battle of teams that both finished 7-10 a year ago. New Orleans now has quarterback Derek Carr. The former Raiders’ signal-caller hit on 23 of his 33 passes for 305 yards. His 19-yard TD toss to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed in the third quarter wound up being the only touchdown scored in the game.
Dennis Allen’s defensive unit limited the Tennessee to 285 total yards and kept Mike Vrabel’s team out of the end zone. The Saints sacked Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill three times and stole three of his passes.
The much-anticipated debut of quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a member of the Jets took place on Monday night as Robert Saleh’s team hosted the rival Bills. Early in the first quarter, the veteran signal-caller went down with an ankle injury and did not return. Quarterback Zach Wilson would throw a fourth-quarter TD pass to Garrett Wilson.
Jets’ safety Jordan Whitehead picked off Josh Allen three times. Second-year running back Breece Hall finished with 127 yards rushing. In overtime, Xavier Gipson returned a Buffalo punt 65 yards to the end zone for the victory.