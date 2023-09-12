Jets radio call of Xavier Gipson game-winning punt return will give you chills
The Jets couldn't have started Monday Night Football on a lower low. Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a potentially devastating injury just four plays into his Jets career. All the air was sucked out of MetLife Stadium as he was carted off the field.
And the Jets couldn't have finished Monday Night Football on a higher high after the team fought back to pull off an incredible victory over the Bills in overtime.
Xavier Gipson was the hero of the moment. He returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown for a walk-off win.
Jets play-by-play man Bob Wischusen elevated the moment with a breathless radio call of the electric moment.
"THIS GAME IS OVER!" Wischusen shouted as the return man crossed into the end zone to seal the win in incredible fashion.
The Jets trailed 13-3 at halftime. They outscored the Bills 20-3 in the second half and overtime to turn what felt like a miserable night into one that few in New York will ever forget.
Zach Wilson did just enough to help his team to victory under difficult circumstances. he went 14-of-21 for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Breece Hall was immense with 127 yards on 10 carries. Garrett Wilson had the moment of the game before Gipson's return with a stunning touchdown catch that made everyone begin to believe.
But when it comes down to it, the defense won the Jets the game. NY forced four turnovers with Jordan Whitehead intercepting Josh Allen three times. They held the Bills to three points in the second half.
The Jets may be in a tough spot with the prognosis not looking good for Rodgers, but the team responded in a way that suggests they'll still win a whole lot of games this year without the quarterback they expected to lead them.