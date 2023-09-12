J-E-T-S Fight! Fight! Fight! Bills and Jets brawl as Rodgers-less NY flips script on Buffalo
The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills got into a fight after quarterback Josh Allen's fourth turnover of the game in Week 1.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets had a horrendous start to the 2023 season, as they watched quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game with an ankle injury after just four offensive snaps. With that, the raucous crowd of Jets fans at MetLife Stadium was quiet. Even though hopes were at an all-time low, the Jets' defense showed that as long as they are playing, the team has a chance.
In the fourth quarter, Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap and rushed forward. The thing is, Allen fumbled the football after running into his own offensive lineman, and defensive lineman Micheal Clemons knocked the ball out, allowing Quinnen Williams to recover it.
With that, this was the Jets ' defense's fourth forced turnover of the game. As the Jets' defense was celebrating, safety Jordan Whitehead was pushed away by rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Whitehead shoved Kincaid back, but Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Once that happened, a scuffle ensued.
Jets-Bills scuffle ensues after Josh Allen's fourth turnover of the game
It was hard to tell what was going on and who was yelling at whom, as the ESPN cameras zoomed out and away from the scuffle. What could be seen was that Kincaid was shoved to the ground by multiple Jets players.
This was a big moment for the Jets, as they could break a 13-13 tie and potentially win the game. After going for it on fourth-and-short on a successful quarterback sneak from Zach Wilson, the Jets were able to take a 16-13 lead with just under two minutes remaining on a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.
The Bills forced overtime after Allen drove them into field goal range. Kicker Tyler Bass would hit the upright, but the 50-yard attempt would still go through to tie the game 16-16.
For those who tuned out after Rodgers suffered the injury, you missed a very eventful game between the Jets and Bills.