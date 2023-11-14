2023 NFL power rankings, Week 11: Midseason grades for Eagles, Chiefs and more
Our week 11 NFL Power Rankings are handing out midseason grades for every team, including the Chiefs and Eagles and before a huge Monday night matchup.
DeMeco Ryans’s team was hoping to carry that winning feeling from a week ago vs. the Buccaneers into Cincinnati on Sunday. The Texans did just that and the Bengals had zero answers for C.J. Stroud and a Houston offense that rolled up a stunning 544 total yards — including 188 yards rushing. Even more impressive may be the fact that Stroud committed three turnovers and regrouped to drive the club for a game-winning field goal in the final 1:33.
In the first three seasons of this decade (2020-22), the Texans combined for a 11-38-1 record and entered this year off a 3-13-1 showing. The team had a solid offseason in terms of player additions but could they make some noise in Ryans’s first season as an NFL head coach? It’s so far, so good for a team that has the AFC South title in its sights.
Midseason Grade: A
The 49ers were off last week. Mike Shanahan’s club was at Jacksonville looking to snap a three-game losing streak. That skid ended in resounding fashion as the Niners again looked like the team that was pushing around teams during the first five weeks of the season. San Francisco rolled up 437 yards, limited the Jaguars to 221 yards and forced four turnovers. The win warranted Shanahan’s club slipping back into the Top 10 of the Power Rankings.
Here are the simple facts. The 49ers are 6-0 this year when they score at least 30 points, while Shanahan’s squad has totaled exactly 17 points in each of its three losses. Five of the club’ six victories have come by double digits. The addition of Chase Young is a boon for the defense, but was the win at Jacksonville a sign of things to come?
Midseason Grade: B+
It’s hard to put a finger on what exactly is missing. There’s been much said about the Dolphins only beating clubs with losing records and not stacking up against contenders such as Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The offense has been sensational, but Miami has been limited to 20 points or less in their three losses. Tyreek Hill is in the midst of a monster year and there’s chemistry with Tua Tagovailoa. The defense could use more playmakers.
Mike McDaniel’s club leads the AFC East after 10 weeks of play, and keep in mind that this franchise hasn’t won a division title since 2008. Miami also hasn’t won a postseason game since 2000. Obviously, this team still has a lot to prove. However, it’s worth mentioning that the Dolphins have followed each of their three losses with victories.