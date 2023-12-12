2023 NFL power rankings, Week 15: Showdown in Big D is disastrous for Eagles
For the second straight Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles were blown out by one of their fellow NFC top dogs. That wasn’t the only lopsided loss by a playoff contender this week.
It was the final week of the regular season in which teams were off. The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders finally got some much-needed time off. For the remainder of 2023, there will be a 16-game slate.
Week 14 was full of major surprises and plenty of upheaval when it came to the NFL Power Rankings. Incredibly, six of the Top 10 clubs from last week's ratings went down to defeat. There has been a lot of reshuffling throughout. There was a major move forward by one team, while a double-digit underdog pulled off a major surprise on Monday night.
The Panthers were at the Superdome looking to snap a five-game losing streak. Running back Miles Sanders came up with the team’s longest run of the season with a 48-yard jaunt in the third quarter. That was the highlight of the contest for a team that easily has the worst record in football and settled for two field goals in this latest setback.
Carolina actually outgained their division rivals by almost 100 yards (303-207), but were down 14-3 at the half after punter Johnny Hekker dropped a punt and it was returned for a touchdown. Bryce Young was sacked four times.
It’s been a forgettable year in Foxborough. However, Bill Belichick continues to prove he knows two things. How to beat the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. It took quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots only eight plays to march 75 yards for the game’s first touchdown. New England owned a 21-3 lead and held on for its third victory.
Despite the prime-time win at Pittsburgh, the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. The club’s last postseason win came in Super Bowl LIII. As Pats’ head coach, Belichick is 14-4 vs. the Steelers (including playoffs).
It’s been a miserable season for a team that hung tough in the NFC East a year ago. For the eighth consecutive year, Washington will fail to finish with a winning record. A defense that gave up the third-fewest total yards in the league last season has already surrendered an astounding 40 offensive touchdowns, 30 of those through the air.
Quarterback Sam Howell has shown some flashes, throwing for 3,466 yards and 18 touchdowns. He’s also run for five scores. He has served up 14 interceptions and lost two fumbles, with five of his 16 turnovers returned for TDs.
Jonathan Gannon’s team went into their off-week feeling good after knocking off the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The team has looked somewhat rejuvenated with the return of quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals have split their last four games after opening the season with a 1-8 record with quarterbacks Josh Dobbs and Clayton Tune.
Gannon’s defensive unit has been burned for 38 touchdowns. The Cards still have a pair of home games vs. San Francisco and Seattle. However, the team is 1-9 vs. their NFC West rivals dating back to the start of 2022.