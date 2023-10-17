2023 NFL power rankings, Week 7: Chiefs and Lions stay hot, 49ers and Eagles cooled off
Seven weeks in, the power dynamics in the league are far from solidifed after two undefeated teams were handed their first loss of the year.
Perfection ended for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as they fell on the road for the Jets and Browns, respectively. Imperfection, per se, remained intact as the Carolina Panthers remained the only winless team in the league this season.
There wasn’t a lot of offense around the league. The Dolphins (42) and Jaguars (37) were the only teams to reach the 30-point mark in Week 6. Meanwhile, the Giants, Buccaneers, and Cardinals each failed to score touchdowns on Sunday.
It’s safe to say there was a little upheaval at the top of the NFL Power Rankings. Not surprisingly, there’s a new number one this week.
The Panthers entered Sunday as the lone winless team in the league. They figured to have their hands full with the explosive Dolphins in South Florida. However, Frank Reich’s club had no problems early on and owned a surprising 14-0 lead after one quarter. The Panthers had scored a combined 13 first-quarter points in their first five games.
Miami took over from there and responded with 35 consecutive points. By the game’s end, Carolina’s defense gave up 424 total yards. Carolina played turnover-free football but rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked four times.
The Broncos were at Kansas City on Thursday night looking to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Chiefs. Denver’s defense gave up a lot of yards but tightened up when it counted most of the game. Sean Payton’s offense struggled throughout the evening, even with a ground game that averaged 5.0 yards per carry (23 attempts for 115 yards).
Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for only 95 yards and a score but was picked off twice and sacked four times. Payton’s team managed only 197 yards of total offense. The Broncos are 1-5 for the first time since 1994.
Outscored a combined 72-3 in two straight games, the Patriots looked to get back on the winning track at Las Vegas. Bill Belichick’s club was down 13-3 in the second quarter and were never able to forge a tie. Quarterback Mac Jones had another rough outing, sacked three times while throwing for only 200 yards with an interception.
Jones has gone three straight games without a TD pass while he’s been picked off at least once in five of his six outings. He put a pass right on the hands of DeVante Parker in the fourth quarter before being sacked for a safety.
The Giants’ woeful season continued last Sunday in Miami. This week, Brian Daboll’s team faced another AFC East foe in Orchard Park. Daboll was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator before being hired by the Giants. Would that be an advantage on Sunday night? It certainly looked like it as New York was pitching a shutout after three quarters.
New York was outscored 14-3 in the fourth quarter. Tyrod Taylor led a late drive and had the ball on the Bills’ one-yard-line with no time left. Darren Waller appeared to be interfered with in the end zone -- after a PI call on the previous play gave the Giants a final play with zeroes on the clock -- but no call was made.