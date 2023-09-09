2024 Euroleague Final Four Tournament: Schedule and predictions
The Euroleague Final Four is the marquee weekend of every European basketball season. Here's all the important information to know about the 2024 Euroleague Final Four.
With the 2023 FIBA World Cup coming to a close and the 2024 Olympics in Paris less than a year away, make sure you mark your calendars for the 2024 Euroleague Final Four. This action-packed weekend of basketball is the marquee annual event for European club basketball, and this season's could be one of the most thrilling ever.
Here's all the important information to know about the 2024 Euroleague Final Four.
Where will the 2024 Euroleague Final Four be held?
The 2024 Euroleague Final Four will be hosted in Berlin, Germany at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The last time the Euroleague Final Four was in Berlin was in 2016. Germany also hosted the event in 2021 in Cologne. CSKA Moscow beat Fenerbahce in 2016 and Anadolu Efes beat Barcelona in 2021.
When will the 2024 Euroleague Final Four take place?
The Final Four will run from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26. The two semi-final games will be played back-to-back on Friday, and on Sunday the losers of those games will face each other in the third-place game and the winners will play in the Final after that.
How do teams qualify for the 2024 Euroleague Final Four?
The Euroleague Final Four will consist of the four Euroleague teams who won their playoff series. Teams will qualify for the 2024 Euroleague playoffs based on regular season performance for the top-six teams, and the other two teams will qualify via the inaugural Euroleague Play-In tournament for teams who finish in places 7-10. The play-in games will take place on April 16 and 19. The playoffs will run from April 23 to May 8 at the latest.
2024 Euroleague Final Four Predictions: Who will make it?
This will be one of the most competitive Euroleague season's ever, with as many as 11 teams looking capable of qualifying for the 2024 Euroleague Final Four. Real Madrid are the only team you could argue that are guaranteed to be there, sans injuries, but many felt the same way about Anadolu Efes Istanbul last season and they did not even make the playoffs.
Fenerbahce, AS Monaco, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, Olimpia Milano, and Barcelona will all be vying for a spot in the 2024 Euroleague Final Four. Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade, Crvena Zvezda Meridian Bet Belgrade, and Efes could all compete for a spot as well.