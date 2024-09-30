2024 EuroLeague Offseason Grades: Fenerbahce and Real Madrid
We're onto two of the last four teams for our 2024 EuroLeague offseason grades series, and before we get to the gods of Greek basketball let's take a look at Fenerbahce and Real Madrid, two teams who intend to compete for the 2025 EuroLeague championship.
Real Madrid Offseason Grade
Position last season: 1st
Our prediction for them last season: 1st
Players and personnel in: Serge Ibaka, Usman Garuba, Andres Feliz, Xavier Rathan-Mayes
Players and personnel out: Guerschon Yabusele, Vincent Poirier, Fabien Causeur, Carlos Alocen, Rudy Fernandez (retired), Sergio Rodriguez (retired)
Offseason grade: C
Try to add: Wing stopper
Prediction: Assessing Real Madrid is a difficult task. There is still an argument that they have the best top-four in EuroLeague with Facundo Campazzo, Edy Tavares, Mario Hezonja, and Dzanan Musa. The rest of the roster is nothing to sneeze at either. But there’s an argument Los Blancos got worse this summer, and even if you disagree with that notion, the fact that it’s a discussion makes it hard to view their offseason work optimistically.
Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Andres Feliz are two additions that deserve more praise than they got. With the retirement of Sergio Rodriguez and Sergio Llull getting one year older, Real needed more reliable depth behind Campazzo and even last season the lack of guards who could create for themselves was a weak point for them. A small one, but their over-dependence on the pick-and-roll for Campazzo and Rodriguez was something that got exposed by Panathinaikos.
Rathan-Mayes and Feliz provide a reliable handle and can run pick-and-roll and create for themselves. Feliz is coming off a couple seasons with Joventut Badalona where the Domincan established himself as one of ACB’s best guards. Rathan-Mayes spent last season in Russia, where he shot 35 percent from deep on a career-high 9.3 attempts per game. The Canadian guard is strong, too. He can take on tough guard matchups, and Madrid might be looking for him to play a role similar to what Jerian Grant does for Panathinaikos.
Additionally, it’s nice to see a club like Real - who could overpay for players from the NBA market - turn to proven overseas veterans for more depth. Feliz and Rathan-Mayes deserve the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s best clubs.
The departure of Yabusele is significant, and it happening so late in the summer tied Los Blancos hands up. The market is fairly weak, and a replacement for the French forward currently doesn’t exist. Wing defense was already a problem for Los Blancos last season, Yabusele was their best and at times only option to reliably slow down opposing stars. What Madrid can do to address this issue is now even harder.
The additions of Serge Ibaka and Usman Garuba give them the option of trying double big lineups. Youngsters Hugo Gonzalez and Eli N’Diaye will likely get a chance to take Yabusele’s role too. Currently, Alberto Abalde should see an increase in playing time and opportunity. The Spanish wing has always been a reliable spot-up threat but has added more to his offensive game over the past couple of seasons, and may be the best wing-stopper on their roster at the moment.
Los Blancos are in the contender tier with Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, their top-four is too good to rate any lower. But a leap from Abalde could be the difference maker in their quest for the second championship of the Chus Mateo era.
Fenerbahce Offseason Grade
Position last season: 6th
Our prediction for them last season: 2nd
Players and personnel in: Wade Baldwin IV, Bonzie Colson, Khem Birch, Boban Marjamovic, Devon Hall, Nicolo Melli, Erten Gazi, Arturs Zagars (from loan)
Players and personnel out: Amine Noua, Georgios Papagiannis, Nick Calathes, Yam Madar, Jonathan Motley, Nate Sestina, Tyler Dorsey, Raul Neto, Sehmus Hazer
Offseason grade: B+
Try to add: True floor general point guard - Jeff Dowtin
Prediction: This was Sarunas Jasikevicius’ first summer in charge of Fenerbahce and it will be his first full season. The Lithuanian EuroLeague legend is still in pursuit of his first EuroLeague championship as a coach, having come up short in all four of his appearances. While this roster isn’t perfect, it is more than capable of contending.
The Turkish club had very little off-the-dribble creation last season. Greek point guard Nick Calathes was somewhat being forced out in the summer of 2023, and quickly became one of their most valuable players due to his ability to create opportunities for others. Nigel Hayes-Davis is arguably the best forward in EuroLeague, and it was his star power that elevated last season’s squad just enough to make it to the Final Four before they were thoroughly outplayed by Panathinaikos in the semifinals.
Wade Baldwin IV, Bonzie Colson, and Devon Hall add the perimeter scoring this group needs. Baldwin in particular is exactly what they were missing. But it does look like Baldwin will be playing a different role, and likely assuming primary ballhandler responsibilities. He’s always been a great passer from the two-guard spot, but orchestrating the offense is a different responsibility. He can definitely handle it, but there could be some growing pains along the way and don’t be surprised if Fenerbahce brings in another point guard in the early stages of the season.
They still have question marks at center too. Canadian Khem Birch looked good in his final spell in Spain last season, but he has struggled to stay healthy and play regular minutes for two years running now. Boban Marjanovic is fun, but he can only be used in spurts and spots, he’s in no way good enough to be even a regular backup in EuroLeague basketball anymore.
Baldwin, Colson, and Hayes-Davis might be the best 2-4 in Europe, and they’ve got great depth behind them at those positions too. Memphis Grizzlies stash Tarik Biberovic had light talks about coming over to the NBA this summer but he’ll be back and poised to take another leap. If he does, and Baldwin succeeds as a full-time point guard, this squad is as good as anyone’s. Fenerbahce have a chance to capture their second EuroLeague championship this season.