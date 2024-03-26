2024 Houston Open tee times, field, purse, format, prediction, how to watch
Everything you need to know about the 2024 Houston Open with tee times, purse info, how to watch and much more.
2024 Houston Open tee times and more: Everything to know
Storylines abound at the 2024 Houston Open with the way things are breaking for the PGA Tour, even if this isn't a signature event with the most loaded field we've seen this season at Memorial Park. But it should still be a phenomenally entertaining tournament as players are aiming to get some last-minute prep work in for The Masters in just two weeks' time.
Tony Finau is coming back to the Houston Open to defend is 2022 title as this event has changed place on the PGA Tour calendar and, subsequently, was not played in 2023. But combatting Finau's narrative is Scottie Scheffler, returning to his home state of Texas looking for three consecutive wins following victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship, good for a cool $8.5 million in winnings.
But don't overlook guys like Wyndham Clark amid his ascension, Sahith Theegala's rising star, Will Zalatoris working his way into major form and several others who could threaten to win this week. You won't want to miss this action, and we have 2024 Houston Open tee times, predictions and much more that fans need to know for this week on the PGA Tour.
Houston Open tee times, field for 2024
Let's dive right in with the 2024 Houston Open tee times for the first and second rounds on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, respectively. A * denotes teeing off on the 10th hole.
Grouping
Round 1 Tee Time (ET)
Round 2 Tee Time (ET)
Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young
8:20 a.m.
1:20 p.m.*
Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon
8:20 a.m.*
1:20 p.m.
Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Dylan Wu
8:31 a.m.
1:31 p.m.*
Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall, Ryan Fox
8:31 a.m.*
1:31 p.m.
James Hahn, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens
8:42 a.m.
1:42 p.m.*
Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai
8:42 a.m.*
1:42 p.m.
Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie
8:53 a.m.
1:53 p.m.*
Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler Will Zalatoris
8:53 a.m.*
1:53 p.m.
Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink
9:04 a.m.
2:04 p.m.*
Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson
9:04 a.m.*
2:04 p.m.
Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker
9:15 a.m.
2:15 p.m.*
Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee
9:15 a.m.*
2:15 p.m.
Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Matt NeSmith
9:26 a.m.
2:26 p.m.*
Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin
9:26 a.m.*
2:26 p.m.
Keith Mitchell, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg
9:37 a.m.
2:37 p.m.*
Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim
9:37 a.m.*
2:37 p.m.
Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Andrew Novak
9:48 a.m.
2:48 p.m.*
Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Kevin Chappell
9:48 a.m.*
2:48 p.m.
Pierceson Coody, Parker Coody, Jacob Bridgeman
9:59 a.m.
2:59 p.m.*
Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer
9:59 a.m.*
2:59 p.m.
Norman Xiong, Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn
10:10 a.m.
3:10 p.m.*
David Skinns, Tom Whitney, Sam Bennett
10:10 a.m.*
3:10 p.m.
Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti, Jesse Droemer
10:21 a.m.
3:21 p.m.*
Thorbørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Dawie van der Walt
10:21 a.m.*
3:21 p.m.
Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan
1:20 p.m.
8:20 a.m.*
Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim, Ben Taylor
1:20 p.m.*
8:20 a.m.
Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Carl Yuan
1:31 p.m.
8:31 a.m.*
Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski
1:31 p.m.*
8:31 a.m.
Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren
1:42 p.m.
8:42 a.m.*
Martin Trainer, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid
1:42 p.m.*
8:42 a.m.
Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim
1:53 p.m.
8:53 a.m.*
Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings
1:53 p.m.*
8:53 a.m.
Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington
2:04 p.m.
9:04 a.m.*
Vincent Norrman, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey
2:04 p.m.*
9:04 a.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge
2:15 p.m.
9:15 a.m.*
Kurt Kitayama, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ
2:15 p.m.*
9:15 a.m.
Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander
2:26 p.m.
9:26 a.m.*
Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
2:26 p.m.*
9:26 a.m.
Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair
2:37 p.m.
9:37 a.m.*
Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
2:37 p.m.*
9:37 a.m.
Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura
2:48 p.m.
9:48 a.m.*
Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup, Hayden Springer
2:48 p.m.*
9:48 a.m.
Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Dougherty
2:59 p.m.
9:59 a.m.*
Erik Barnes, Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr
2:59 p.m.*
9:59 a.m.
Robert Macintyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda
3:10 p.m.
10:10 a.m.*
Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
3:10 p.m.*
10:10 a.m.
Jorge Campillo, Rico Hoey, Rhein Gibson
3:21 p.m.
10:21 a.m.*
Chan Kim, Blaine Hale Jr., Callum McNeill
3:21 p.m.*
10:21 a.m.
Here's a look at the 2024 Houston Open field, a group that includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler along with three other players in the Top 20 of the OWGR (Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala, Jason Day) along with two more in the Top 30 (Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau).
Since the release of the initial field list, the following players have either withdrawn or fallen out of the field: Kevin Yu, Maverick McNealy, Zecheng Dou, Scott Piercy. Additionally, through open qualifying, sponsor exemptions and qualifications after the Valspar, the following players have been added to the Houston Open field: Adam Long, Dawie van der Walt, Austin Cook, Richy Werenski, Callum McNeill, Rhein Gibson, Emilio Gonzalez, Sunghoon Kang.
Houston Open purse for 2024: Prize money, winner's share, FedEx Cup points
The 2024 Houston Open purse is set at $9.1 million for this week, up from the $8.4 million the last time the event was played in 2022. With the increase in purse, the winner of the tournament will take home $1.638 million in prize money this week at Memorial Park with the second-place finisher coming in with just under $1 million at $991,900.
As for FedEx Cup points and the multiple races (Next 10, overall standings, etc.), the winner of the Houston Open will receive 500 FedEx Cup points. This is not a signature event, so the standard point allotment for the season-long race will be in effect this week.
Houston Open format: Field size, cut rules, course par and info
We will have a full field for the 2024 Houston Open, meaning that 144 players will tee it up this week. With that, standard PGA Tour cut rules will be in effect. The Top 65 players and ties after the first 36 holes of action will continue onto the weekend and make the cut.
Memorial Park, which is hosting the Houston Open for the fourth consecutive time now in the event sponsored by Texas Children's Hospital. It is a Par 70 course but a long one measuring 7,435 yards. The PGA Tour returned this event back to this course after more than a half-century after famed architect Tom Doak completed a redesign of the course in 2019.
Houston Open predictions, odds: Who wins at TPC Sawgrass?
Scottie Scheffler is the rightful heavy favorite, coming in at +260 odds for the Houston Open with a mini dropoff to Wyndham Clark, Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris behind him. Here's a look at the full outright odds for the tournament this week.
As for our predictions, check out our full 2024 Houston Open picks and best bets for the week, where we've landed on Si Woo Kim (+3000) as our outright pick. There's also a look at Theegala to contend and finish Top 5 (+350) and even a longshot look at Robert Macintyre (+12000) who could be a sleeper to pop on the leaderboard this week.
Also be sure to check out Iain MacMillan of BetSided and myself on Green on the Greens giving out more best bets and picks for the week.
Watch the Houston Open 2024: TV schedule, live stream info
Date
TV Schedule
Live Stream/PGA Tour Live
Thursday, March 28
Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Friday, March 29
Golf Channel (4-7 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (8:15 a.m.-7 p.m. ET)
Saturday, March 30
Golf Channel (1-3:30 p.m. ET), NBC (3:30-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
Sunday, March 31
Golf Channel (1-2:30 p.m. ET), NBC (2:30-6 p.m. ET)
PGA Tour Live (11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)
The TV coverage on Thursday and Friday will be relatively limited with a three-hour window on Golf Channel. But the TV schedule picks up on the weekend with five hours on Saturday and Sunday with the early window on Golf Channel and the finish of each round being broadcast on NBC.
But full coverage will be available from start-to-finish of each round on PGA Tour Live through ESPN+, which requires a paid subscription. There will be a main feed similar to regular TV Coverage or you can follow specific players with Featured Groups and Marquee Group coverage feeds along with Featured Holes feeds as well.