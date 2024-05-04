What time is the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Post time, post positions and more
Everything to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby, but most importantly when it starts.
The 2024 Kentucky Derby will be a historic one on Saturday, May 4 as this year's event at Churchill Downs in Louisville will be the 150th running of this monumental race. The first leg of the Triple Crown will have plenty of excitement around it, even with a buildup that has certainly been soggy and muddy to this point.
Fierceness enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby as the favorite to win the Run for the Roses on Saturday afternoon, followed closely behind by Sierra Leone. Catching Freedom is the only other horse with less than 10-1 odds to win the race on Saturday afternoon. But as we know, anything can happen over the 1.25 miles that we see these horses sprint through.
With this being the 150th Kentucky Derby and the excitement we see every year when it comes to this race, you won't want to miss this one. So what is the Kentucky Derby post time and what do you need to know to watch? We've got you covered.
What time does the 2024 Kentucky Derby start? Post time
Post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in Louisville. There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance leading up to the horses taking their post with jockeys upon their back on Saturday afternoon, but that's the time when the race is set to begin. If all you want to watch is the final race, it would be wise to tune in around 6:55 ET. However, there will be coverage throughout the day from the event.
Kentucky Derby coverage start time, details
Coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby live from Churchill Downs will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Here are all of the details about the coverage that you'll need to get started.
- Date: Saturday, May 4
- Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET (Post Time for Kentucky Derby: 6:57 p.m. ET)
- Location: Churchill Downs - Louisville, KY
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Sports, FuboTV
NBC will have the coverage of the Kentucky Derby once again this year with the legendary Mike Tirico on the play-by-play and pregame call for the network and this race. There will also be plenty of coverage around celebrities in attendance, stories about the horses, jockeys, trainers and owners, and much more leading up to the race. Fans can stream the event on Peacock or FuboTV with a paid subscription as well as through NBC Sports and the NBC Sports app when logged in with a valid cable or satellite subscription.
2024 Kentucky Derby post positions
Here's a look at the Kentucky Derby post positions for the 150th Run for the Roses on Saturday. For more information about the horses, trainers, jockeys and odds, you can find that here.
Post Position
Horse
1
Dornoch
2
Sierra Leone
3
Mystik Dan
4
Catching Freedom
5
Catalytic
6
Just Steel
7
Honor Marie
8
Just a Touch
9
Encino (Scratched)
9
T O Password
10
Forever Young
11
Track Phantom
12
West Saratoga
13
Endlessly
14
Domestic Product
15
Grand Mo The First
16
Fierceness
17
Stronghold
18
Resilience
19
Society Man
20
Epic Ride
Mugatu is the remaining alternate if another horse were to be scratched from this field after Encino was taken out of the race due to an illness.
Historically, the No. 5 post has the best chance to win with 10 victories coming from that post. However, it's post No. 17 that has never had a winner come from that slot. Fierceness is one of the favorites and was initially in that historically unsuccessful post. But Encino's scratch pushed him up to the No. 16 post, now putting Stronghold in the "cursed" post position.