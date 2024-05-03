Kentucky Derby post positions 2024: Trainers, jockeys and odds
The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is coming on Saturday, May 4, 2024 with 20 horses, jockeys and trainers hoping to win one of the crown jewels in sports.
Historic Churchill Downs plays host to the annual event which features a 1 1/4-mile long run around a dirt track.
Which horses will be running this year? What post positions did they draw? And who will be riding them? Let's take a look!
Post positions for 2024 Kentucky Derby
POS. NAME (ODDS)
TRAINER / JOCKEY
1. Dornoch (20-1)
Danny Gargan / Luis Saez
2. Sierra Leone (3-1)
Chad Brown / Tyler Gafflione
3. Mystik Dan (20-1)
Kenny McPeek / Brian Hernandez Jr.
4. Catching Freedom (8-1)
Brad Cox / Flavien Prat
5. Catalytic (30-1)
Saffie Joseph Jr. / Jose Ortiz
6. Just Steel (20-1)
Wayne Lukas / Keith Amussen
7. Honor Marie (20-1)
Whit Beckman / Ben Curtis
8. Just a Touch (10-1)
Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
9. Encino (--)
SCRATCHED
10. T O Password (30-1)
Daisuke Takayanagi / Kimura Kazushi
11. Forever Young (10-1)
Yoshito Yahagi / Susumu Fujita
12. Track Phantom (20-1)
Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario
13. West Saratoga (50-1)
Larry Demeritte / Jesus Castanon
14. Endlessly (30-1)
Michael McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli
15. Domestic Product (30-1)
Chad Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
16. Grand Mo the First (50-1)
Victor Barboza Jr. / Emisael Jaramillo
17. Fierceness (5-2)
Todd Pletcher / John Velazquez
18. Stronghold (20-1)
Phil D'Amato / Antonio Fresu
19. Resilience (20-1)
Bill Mott / Junior Alvarado
20. Society Man (50-1)
Danny Gargan / Frankie Dettori
21. Epic Ride (50-1)
John Ennis / Adam Beschizza
The favorite for this year's race is Fierceness, who was trained by Todd Pletcher. Pletcher has a chance to win his third Kentucky Derby after Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017. His most recent winner in a Triple Crown race was Mo Donegal at the 2022 Belmont Stakes.
All the rest of the horses will be out to keep the favorite from crossing first, including Catalytic, who grabbed the coveted No. 5 position. Traditionally, that spot produces a lot of winners, though style and temperament play a big role in whether that's an advantageous spot.
One of those horses made the field late. Encino was originally slated to race but suffered an injury in the lead up. Epic Ride will take their place, hoping to become one of the rare longshot winners.
As usual, the Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC with pre-race coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET. Racing fans interested in the undercard events can tune in on USA Network
The 2023 Kentucky Derby was won by Mage, who posted a winning time of 2:01.57. That's still a full two seconds off the record time set by the one and only Secretariat in 1973 with a time of 1:59.4. Only one other winning horse in history has gotten under the two-minute mark: Monarchos in 2001 at 1:59.97.
Could we see history in this year's Kentucky Derby? You never know until the horses are off.