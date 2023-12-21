2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Nikola Topic, Isaiah Collier emerge as top star bets
The 2024 NBA Draft is defined by its parity, but point guards Nikola Topic and Isaiah Collier presently offer the clearest path to All-Star production.
The 2024 NBA Draft picture continues to take shape this holiday season. We should all preemptively lower expectations for those at the top, but there are plenty of interesting prospects who project well at the next level. What the next rookie class lacks in generational talent, it could easily make up for with depth and quality NBA contributors.
A single is just as fun as a home run. At least in these circles. The singular joy of the NBA Draft is projecting how teams can make the most of their opportunity, whatever form said opportunity takes. The best front offices will find a way to unearth value, whether it's an unconventional No. 1 overall pick or a back-end steal, a la Trayce Jackson-Davis to the Golden State Warriors at No. 57 this past June.
Normally there's a concrete handful of players vying for the top spot, but not this year. There's a list of probably seven or eight prospects at least who can credibly claim a path to the No. 1 pick. It will all depend on how the rest of the season plays out, as well as which teams land near the top.
Teams generally shouldn't draft for fit in the top few spots, but this year might be the exception.
That said, Nikola Topic is the new No. 1 here, and that's one I feel good about. He's contributing at an extremely high level overseas, which is generally a positive indicator. European pro leagues are tough, and Mega MIS is a prospect pipeline with a strong NBA track record (Nikola Jokic, Ivica Zubac, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micic, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot).
It's a pretty strong international class up top, all things considered. Frechmen Zacchaire Risacher (JL Bourg) and Alex Sarr (Perth Wildcats) both have a case for the top spot. Other unconventional prospects populate the top 10, too, with a lot of eyeballs on Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland as G-League Ignite starts to pick up a little momentum.
Here's how the board shakes out as of Dec. 21, 2023.
2024 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 prospect rankings
Nikola Topic is the latest basketball prodigy from Serbia’s Mega MIS. At 6-foot-6, he’s the preeminent slasher of the 2024 class, constantly rumbling downhill and generating paint touches. Topic knows how to mix speeds and nix defenders with timely acceleration. He can finish every which way around the rim. The jumper projects reasonably well, even if his 3-point consistency stands to improve. There are valid defensive concerns, but he’s a smart team defender who won’t get bullied due to his size. The ability to initiate actions, collapse defenses, and finish so prolifically around the rim makes Topic one of the best star bets in the draft.
Isaiah Collier is the engine that drives USC’s offense. There are turnover concerns, as Collier often relies on his strength to bludgeon his way to open spaces at the rim. He’s not the most advanced decision-maker, often predetermining rather than intuitively reading the floor. And yet, he’s a walking paint touch who can score with either power or finesse around the rim. He’s going to get the offense into sets and create advantages moving downhill. The 3-point inconsistency is a persistent problem, and Collier’s defense leaves much to be desired, but the physical tools are easy to buy stock in. He’s listed at 6-foot-5 (but probably shorter) and he’s built like a tank. He won’t be able to bully his way to points the same way in the NBA, but he will still bump defenders off their spot before elevating into a crafty finish.
Read our full scouting report on Isaiah Collier here.
Zacchaire Risacher has been a high-level pro contributor, which carries even more weight than usual in a relatively weak class. At 6-foot-8, he’s a fairly versatile 3-point shooter with clean, compact mechanics. He doesn’t offer much self-creation, but Risacher can straight-line drive against errant closeouts and make quick decisions in the flow of the offense. He’s not going to self-create a ton, but Risacher uses his length effectively to create space and finish around the rim. What makes him a legitimate No. 1 pick candidate is the defense. He covers a ton of ground with his length and effectively navigates screens to bottle up ball-handlers.
Alex Sarr has the potential to effectively anchor an NBA defense for the next decade. That will keep him firmly in the No. 1 mix, no matter the offensive concerns. Sarr is a mobile 7-footer who has no trouble finishing above the rim or fluidly attacking downhill, but his limited physicality and inconsistency as a shooter are holdups. Sarr will attempt 3s, but the results are rather unreliable. He doesn’t rebound at the rate teams want from their centers either. Sarr can guard up in space, navigate the perimeter on defense, and block shots at a healthy clip. His ability to cover ground is unique, and there are shades of the rangy 7-footers who have defined recent NBA Draft classes. Sarr needs to level up on offense to fully convince scouts, but he’s worthy of investment.
Matas Buzelis is 6-foot-9 with a skill set well-suited to the modern game. He doesn’t score with the aggressiveness scouts tend to prefer in top-shelf picks, but Buezlis has great connective instincts on offense. If you believe in the 3-point shot, his ability to attack closeouts, pass on the move, and use his length to finish around the rim are extremely promising traits. He should be able to defend several different positions, too, especially once his frame fills out.
Ron Holland is a bold downhill attacker, sometimes to his detriment. Poor surroundings at G-League Ignite impact Holland’s ability to locate fissures in the defense, which can lead to sloppy turnovers when he runs headlong into a brick wall. There are other instances, however, where Holland’s combination of burst, body control, and touch yields spectacular results. As the 3-point shot comes around, Holland should be able to carve out a secondary or tertiary role in the NBA. He needs to improve as a decision-maker, but the foundation is rock-solid. He has a path to becoming the best wing defender on the board. His competitiveness is well-documented and he covers a lot of ground at 6-foot-7.
At 6-foot-6, Stephon Castle has great positional size for a combo guard. Castle doesn’t explode past his defenders, but he places with pace and is comfortable shifting gears off the dribble, getting his man off balance with hesitations and head fakes before elevating into pull-up jumpers. His tough shot-making gene is strong and he’s a creative passer, to boot. He profiles as a versatile defender. His 3-point shot is the swing skill. Castle doesn’t always create a ton of separation, but he is great once he’s moving downhill with his head on a swivel. That will be difficult at the next level if defenders don’t respect the jump shot.
Reed Sheppard will continue to battle concerns about his limited 6-foot-3 frame, but the dude is a winner. He’s one of the best shooters on the board, comfortable curling around screens and launching on the move, or torching defenders with deep pull-up range. He doesn’t have the greatest first step, but Sheppard is comfortable as a secondary, connective playmaker who makes rapid-fire decisions with the ball. On defense, he’s a thorny passing lanes resident who makes up for athletic limitations with a preternatural understanding of where he needs to be, and when. His high activity level and smarts should lead to significant NBA interest.
Cody Williams is a toolsy 6-foot-8 wing who competes hard on both ends of the floor. He doesn’t possess much wiggle as a ball-handler, but Williams attacks downhill, weaponizing long strides and a high release to carve out efficient finishes in the paint. He loves to push the tempo in transition, and the defensive activity is highly promising. So long as the spot-up 3s continue to fall, Williams should be able to carve out a strong complementary presence at the next level. He’s the younger brother of OKC forward Jalen Williams.
Ja’Kobe Walter can score in bunches. With strong positional size at 6-foot-5, Walter is comfortable unleashing attacking the middle of the floor with concise hesitations and crossovers before elevating into his shot. He needs to improve his decision-making and start getting all the way to the rim, but the shooting ability makes his upside pop in a class short on surefire elite prospects.
Ajay Mitchell doesn’t get the benefit of elite competition at UC Santa Barbara, but the 6-foot-5 point guard is too productive to ignore. He’s not an explosive athlete, but Mitchell uses gear shifts and craft to generate space and create advantages working downhill. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft, with vision working out of pick-and-rolls and enough touch to support optimism in his 3-point shot long term. NBA scouts may ding him for soft competition, but guards with Mitchell’s raw production, efficiency, and I.Q. generally profile well.
Rob Dillngham is a bundle of fun. He’s worryingly small, but the shifty handles, efficient three-level scoring, and passing creativity make it easy to envision NBA upside. He’s one of the best offensive talents on the board. He drives and finishes without fear, despite being generously listed at 6-foot-2. He’s a legitimate playmaker on defense, too.
A springy 6-foot-8 athlete, sophomore Ryan Dunn covers a ton of ground defensively for Virginia. He’s not hitting 3s yet, but Dunn can provide enough offensively as a cutter, full-court sprinter, and above-rim finisher to get by on elite defense. Whether he’s shadowing the ball-handler, blowing up passing lanes, or impacting shot attempts from the weak side, Dunn has the motor and instincts to leave his imprint on every game.
Nobody really saw this coming from Carlton Carrington, but the four-star recruit exploded out of the gates. He went for a triple-double in his first-ever college game, showcasing a blend of shot-making, passing vision, and two-way effort that could immediately land him in the lottery on draft boards. He’s a speedster in transition, a versatile shooter beyond the arc, and he doesn’t turn the ball over much either. He’s a dude.
Bronny James lacks the explosive upside of a traditional lottery pick, but he’s a brilliant basketball mind who understands how to contribute in the small ways. He’s one of the best perimeter stoppers on the board and he can splash 3s efficiently. He doesn’t offer much self-creation at this stage, but he feasts on cuts to the rim and makes quick decisions in the flow of the offense. NBA teams will need to check and re-check the medicals, though.
Kevin McCullar has made a notable senior-season leap, providing more live-dribble scoring and playmaking to accompany his typically excellent wing defense. NBA teams will want to see the 3-point consistency improve, but McCullar is 6-foot-6 with strength to finish on drives, impressive connective instincts, and a relentless two-way motor.
As expected, Donovan Clingan has elevated into a more prominent sophomore role for the reigning champs. At 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, he towers over the competition inside. His instincts as a rim protector, combined with soft touch and power-finishing ability on offense, make him a bankable two-way presence with a high NBA floor.
Kel’el Ware was considered by many to be a lottery talent in the 2023 class but he struggled to impact winning as a freshman. Even so, 7-footers with Ware’s blend of mobility, explosiveness, and outside shooting touch don’t come around very often. He has the chance to rise up boards in a big way with a resurgent sophomore campaign at Indiana.
Tyler Smith is 6-foot-11 with a beautiful lefty jumper that consistently finds the bottom of the net. He’s comfortable running off screens and stepping into movement jumpers like a wing, plus there’s defensive potential tied to his frame and athleticism.
At 6-foot-7, Justin Edwards is an explosive lefty scorer who can attack downhill off the catch or feast on cuts to the rim. His pull-up jumper looks good and he can defend across the positional spectrum on the perimeter. The Wildcats can be a tricky team to scout because of John Calipari’s outmoded system, but Edwards has the talent to pop — as most Kentucky five-stars ultimately do. He will eventually want to showcase more aptitude on the ball to deliver on his lottery hype.
At 6-foot-9 with appealing explosiveness on the wing, Tidjane Salaun profiles as a strong upside bet in a class weak on top-end talent. He needs to become a more consistent shooter, but he will hit contested 3s, attack the lane fluidly, and make flash plays on defense. He will require a patient hand at the next level, but there is plenty of clay to be molded.
Kyle Filipowski was a potential top-20 pick in 2023 before his surprise decision to return to Duke for a sophomore season. He brings a lot of interesting skills to the center position. He can shoot, pass, handle the rock, and finish above the rim — a lot of teams will salivate over his offensive potential. That said, 7-footers with negative wingspans who struggle to defend in space and lack discipline can present serious downside risk too. Filipowski will have to convince scouts his offensive dynamism can offset the defensive limitations
Kobe Johnson is an elite wing defender for USC, always on the prowl in passing lanes. He will do the dirty work and could contribute immediately at the next level as a result. The offense is a work in progress, but he’s a smart team player who explodes on cuts to the rim and hits enough 3s to warrant long-term confidence.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is a dynamic 6-foot-6 athlete with a plus-burst attacking the rim. His spot-up 3s are falling, too, and the defense should attract NBA scouts. Shannon blows up passing lanes and shot attempts on the regular. He’s an active, aware defender, with the strength and agility to handle the toughest perimeter matchups on a regular basis.
Trevon Brazile was well on his way to first-round consideration in 2023 before a torn ACL tanked his season. The junior has a prime opportunity to bounce back with an expanded role, allowing his explosive rim-finishing and shot-blocking to shine. Brazile’s reliance on athleticism rubs up uncomfortably against his knee injury, but assuming he’s back to full speed, NBA teams will line up around the block.
The 6-foot-8 senior should impress scouts with his shot-making and discipline. He can score at every level, plus he’s an advanced passing hub at the four spot. Concerns about athleticism and age will hold him back, but da Silva has a well-rounded skill set and high basketball I.Q. that should translate smoothly to the NBA.
The Marquette senior presents a unique set of skills that screams useful (if atypical) NBA role player. At 6-foot-9, he’s a hard-nosed defender and a genuine passing hub on offense. He can spray passes all over the court facing up from the elbow and he’s a fixture in DHO actions for the Golden Eagles. He scores efficiently at the rim, too. The absence of a 3-point shot is a strike against him, but Ighodaro is young for a senior and the fundamentals are razor-sharp.
The Syracuse sophomore presents ample upside with his rim pressure and in-between scoring. Plus, the 3-point shooting is on the right path. Judah Mintz is a bursty downhill attacker who has solid point guard instincts and enough defensive oomph to overcome his slender 6-foot-3 frame.
After a rocky freshman season at FSU, 6-foot-11 Baba Miller will get a renewed opportunity to make his case to scouts in 2023 on the heels of a strong U19 World Cup performance. The perfect Seminoles prospect on paper — lanky with ball skills and projectable defensive versatility — Miller’s progress will be closely monitored by NBA scouts as he works his way into game shape and a consistent role under head coach Leonard Hamilton.
Wooga Poplar loves to run out in transition, where he puts his elite burst and penchant for high-flying acrobatics to use. He’s a quality defensive guard with positional size at 6-foot-5. Now, the 3-point shooting is spiking as a junior. If Poplar can combine his downhill explosiveness with a dynamic jumper, there’s real offensive upside to tap into. He will need to improve as a decision-maker and creator for others, though.
He’s not the best shooter, but the 6-foot-3 D.J. Wagner from Camden, New Jersey is an absolute beast inside the arc. His twitchy athleticism and excellent feel for playmaking shine on the regular. He’s one of the best guard finishers in the draft on paper and he is dynamite on the fast break. He will also get after it with strong point-of-attack defense on the perimeter. Wagner is in a mild slump, but expect the finishing numbers to bounce back.
One of the best freshman shot-blockers in college basketball, Yves Missi has a streamlined-but-effective skill set NBA teams should gladly buy into. He won’t offer much traditional upside, but he hammers the glass on both ends, protects the rim at a high level, and finishes efficiently in the paint on offense.
Spaniard Izan Almansa spent last season in the Overtime Elite league showcasing the kind of size, athleticism, and skill intersection that gets NBA scouts out of bed in the morning. Almansa doesn’t quite space the floor yet, but he’s comfortable working out of pick-and-rolls and exploding downhill for finishes at the rim. His passing touch at 6-foot-9 is highly impressive and he profiles as a versatile defensive forward who can slide over to small-ball five in certain matchups.
A bulky 6-foot-2 guard who presents intriguing versatility as a shooter, Kylan Boswell is embracing an expanded role as a sophomore. The Wildcats traditionally have little trouble drawing NBA eyeballs. Boswell is torching nets and making quick, connective decisions on offense, all while scrapping his way to a positive impact on defense.
Adem Bona is a rugged rim-runner and shot-blocker who should earn NBA looks after his second season at UCLA. He doesn’t provide much in terms of ancillary skills, but his strength and athleticism as a finisher, combined with plus instincts on defense, provide a firm foundation. Foul trouble could limit Bona at the next level, though. He will need to improve his discipline and channel his energy more wisely.
With limited burst at 6-foot-3, there are serious creation doubts with Tyler Kolek. Still, he’s a brilliant passer and ridiculously confident 3-point bomber who should be scrappy enough to stick on NBA radars. He won’t put a ton of pressure on the rim, but he will connect dots and stretch defenses with his jumper.
Tyrese Proctor is on breakout watch after a mixed-bag freshman year at Duke. He’s a brilliant playmaker with his head constantly on a swivel, always making the right read and consistently passing teammates open. Proctor doesn’t have great explosiveness with his first step, but he boasts positional size at 6-foot-5 and soft touch around the rim. His scoring efficiency was not great last year but his numbers perked up late in the season. Another year of experience and development could lock him into the first round.
A solidly built 6-foot-7 wing who torched nets from 3-point range in France, it’s not hard to see teams buying Melvin Ajinca’s high 3-and-D floor in a draft class plagued with uncertainty. He doesn’t create his own shots on a regular basis, but he can pop on drives to the rim and the 3s will fall fast and furious in the NBA.
He will have to prove that he can score and defend well enough to stay on the floor in the NBA, but Juan Núñez is one of the smartest players on the board – an expert manipulator with the ball in hand, lulling defenders to sleep with stop-start handles before rocketing perfectly-placed passes from anywhere, to anywhere on the court.
There are concerns about Trey Alexander’s limited size at 6-foot-4, he’s one of the most efficient and versatile 3-point shooters in college basketball. Plus, the junior has made noticeable strides as a passer and driver who could supply invaluable connective tissue at the next level.
He’s a middling athlete as a 6-foot-6, 22-year-old senior, but Dalton Knecht looks ready-made to fly around screens, bomb 3s, and provide connective tissue in an NBA offense. If he can defend, he has a future in the association.
Dillon Jones averaged a double-double in his junior season. He was also a Combine standout before withdrawing from the 2023 draft. He’s a bit of a tweener on defense at 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, but he competes hard and his skill set screams useful role player. He crashes the boards, makes quick passing reads in the flow of the offense, actively screens and cuts — some NBA team is going to fall in love.
In full breakout mode as a senior, P.J. Hall has muscled his way into the NBA Draft picture as a true 7-footer who can score with equal touch and physicality in the post. He’s also comfortable beyond the arc, where he’s a constant threat to hit trailing 3s in transition. He will anchor the paint well enough, but there are valid concerns about his ability to defend in space at the next level.
A lanky 6-foot-8 wing, Pacome Dadiet displays a compelling blend of shot-making potential and defensive versatility. He’s comfortable launching 3s and he can get to his spots as a pull-up shooter in the mid-range. Dadiet also operates with impressive tempo as a slasher, using hang dribbles and hesitation moves to lull his defender into disadvantageous positions.
Aday Mara towers over the competition at 7-foot-3. The waning value of your traditional drop coverage center will lead some to question Mara’s ceiling, but he’s a deft interior scorer with power and finesse in equal measure. He’s not a complete stick in the mud on defense either, capable of sliding his feet in space and using his massive wingspan to essentially wall off the paint. Teams looking for a defensive anchor in the middle will think highly of Mara.
Nikola Durisic started last season as a projected lottery pick. Injuries and uneven play sent him rocketing down draft boards and now he’s looking to bounce back in 2024. It’s the perfect opportunity for him to do just that with so little established top-tier talent. He’s a mobile 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable creating his own shot off the bounce. If the jumper starts falling more consistently, he’s a teenager with a track record of success in the pros. NBA teams will catch on.
A bursty scoring guard with pull-up range and shifty handles, Caleb Foster should appeal to NBA teams yearning for a creation punch in the second unit. He needs to improve on defense and display more awareness as a passer, but Foster can slyly maneuver through pick-and-rolls, get downhill, and gain separation on a dime.
The freshman needs to boost his scoring efficiency (a lot), but Garwey Dual’s explosiveness as a driver pops every time he steps on the court. He makes a few enticing passes and hits enough pull-up jumpers to keep scouts invested. The defensive playmaking upside is pronounced. He hasn’t put all the pieces together, but the raw materials merit consideration.
Dillon Mitchell is a tier-one athlete at 6-foot-8. He can’t shoot 3s, which is a huge drawback, but his explosive play-finishing at the rim, in addition to upside as a chaos engine on defense, makes him a worthy upside swing in a weak class. He will crash the boards, cover lots of ground, and provide the spunk necessary to swing the momentum of games.
NBA scouts will monitor Riley Kugel closely due to his shot-making chops and ball-handling creativity from the wing. He loves to explode down the lane with a head of steam and his pull-up shooting pops, even if the efficiency marks aren’t great right now. He doesn’t provide much outside of scoring, however, and he’s prone to cold spells.
Reece Beekman, a 6-foot-3 senior, doesn’t possess flashy athleticism or great physical tools. He simply knows how to play ball. He gets after it on defense and presents a useful balance of instinctual playmaking and 3-point shooting on offense. He can play on or off the ball and he should be ready for day-one contributions at the next level due to his experience.
He’s not the best athlete on the board, but 6-foot-3 freshman Jared McCain has carved out a starting role at Duke. He’s a talented shooter with versatility off the dribble or off the catch. He’s also skilled in the playmaking department, blessed with shifty handles and a great sense of pace. He will struggle to generate advantages against length due to his average first step, but the skill level and I.Q. earns him draft board status.
Zvonimir Ivisic hasn't been cleared to play in the NCAA yet, but the 7-foot-2 Croatian is due to impress NBA scouts with his size, mobility, and skill. He’s a competent 3-point shooter and shot-blocker, who flashes immense upside attacking off the dribble and carving out shots around the paint. He needs to get much more disciplined on both ends, but the tools for success are there. NBA teams will monitor his progress closely.
Aaron Bradshaw is an athletic 7-footer with genuine rim protection equity and shooter’s touch on mid-range jumpers and fadeaways. That said, he needs to put on muscle and operate more forcefully around the basket. A fractured foot could impact his draft stock.
A heady, versatile off-guard who can connect dots with his passing and defense. NBA scouts will want to see KJ Lewis shoot more 3s and impact the game as a scorer eventually, but his sharp-edged defense and rapid-fire processing suggest role player upside. He finishes well at the rim and has the strength to emerge as a legitimate slashing threat.
A 6-foot-8 wing who’s comfortable running the floor, attacking on straight-line drives, and finishing with touch around the basket, Alex Toohey should pop as a potential connective wing in the NBA. He doesn’t have much wiggle off the bounce and he won’t explode past defenders with his first step, but Toohey has the ability to space the floor, beat closeouts, and make smart decisions in the flow of the offense.
Sporadic playing time at Wake Forest limited Bobi Klintman’s exposure to national audiences as a freshman. He has a ways to go developmentally, but fluid 6-foot-10 athletes who can grab-and-go in transition, navigate traffic off the bounce, and shoot the 3 aren’t easy to find. His upside is significant. He will be a big prospect to watch in 2024 after leaving the college ranks for a professional opportunity in Australia’s NBL.
DaRon Holmes has been Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year for two years running to start his college career. A bouncy shot-blocker who can catch lobs and run the floor on offense, Holmes should be able to transition smoothly to a backup role in the NBA.
At 7-foot-4 and 285 pounds, Zach Edey occupies quite a lot of space on both sides of the ball. There are obvious and valid concerns about his potential to hold up defensively in the NBA — he doesn’t move very well in space — but he can still wall off the paint, inhale rebounds, and contribute with surprising skill on the offensive end. He’s one of the most dominant players in college basketball and is going to earn some looks at the next level.
A future role player who can impact the game with shooting, passing, and hustle despite his lackluster athleticism and limited frame. Scheierman’s unfettered confidence and creativity oozes off the screen. He will bury deep contested 3s, whip beautiful passes on the move, and finish with touch in the paint.