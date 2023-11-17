2024 NBA Mock Draft: Isaiah Collier, Ja'Kobe Walter on the rise early
The latest NBA mock draft sees Isaiah Collier and Ja'Kobe Walter surging after impressive college basketball debuts.
Alex Sarr is the No. 1 prospect on the FanSided big board, so it says something about the 2024 class that he lands No. 5 here. Team fit is going to matter more than usual in the lottery. Most of the time, talent should take precedence. But, the talent is too balanced in this range. Alex Sarr has been a stud for Perth in Australia's NBL. At 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, he fits the mold of a skilled big man every NBA team is anxious to add nowadays.
Sarr is difficult to miss on the floor. His activity level on defense stands out and he's a versatile offensive weapon, comfortable popping out to the 3-point line and excellent as a rim-runner. His inside-outside skill set, which is tied together with impressively coordinated drives and a burgeoning face-up game, could work wonders next to Jaren Jackson Jr. in the Grizzlies' frontcourt.
Justin Edwards will draw favorable pre-draft reviews as a 6-foot-7 wing with advanced athleticism and shot-making juice. Edwards shoots a beautiful lefty jumper that he has extended out to the 3-point line. He's mostly an off-ball scorer at this point — a clever cutter and who loves to attack downhill off the catch — but Edwards flashes enough as a pull-up shooter to convince NBA teams of go-to upside.
He also flies around on defense, which should land him firmly in the lottery conversation. Edwards navigates screens at the point of attack, but he's especially disruptive in passing lanes or with the occasional weak-side block. The Pistons have guards galore and a few bigs to pick through, so a wing who can play off of Cade Cunningham and space the floor is the move.