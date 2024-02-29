2024 NFL Mock Draft: Dallas Cowboys 7-round projection, Combine edition
In this seven-round mock, the Dallas Cowboys improve both sides of the line, as well as add talent at other positions of need.
By Sam Penix
It's NFL Combine week! All 32 teams will have their eyes glued to Indianapolis, as many of this year's prospects attend to interview and work out.
Just ahead of free agency, it's the perfect time for a seven-round Dallas Cowboys mock draft, so let's see what we can do to help the team advance in the playoffs next season and beyond.
We'll be using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator for this mock, and there will be no trades just yet.
Dallas Cowboys full 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft projection
Round 1, Pick 24: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
Tyron Smith has anchored the left side of the line for the past 13 seasons, but will turn 34 this season and is currently a free agent. It may not be time to move on from Smith, but it's certainly time to begin planning for life without him.
On the other side, Terence Steele just signed a huge five-year contract, but gave up the third-most pressures out of all qualified tackles in the league in 2023, so the jury is still out on his long-term effectiveness.
Here, Latham falls to the Cowboys, and they scoop up the 6-foot-6 335-pounder. He only just turned 21 years old, and has two years of high-level play at right tackle in the SEC under his belt.
Latham is a mammoth of a tackle prospect and is immensely powerful and well-built, but also has light and quick feet in pass protection. He isn't an athletic marvel, but he should meet all the relevant thresholds for an OT, and should be successful wherever the Cowboys decide to line him up, whether it's at right tackle, switching him over to left tackle, or even moving him inside to guard where he played in 2021.