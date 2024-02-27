NFL Combine bench press record: Top 10 most reps in history [Updated 2024]
The NFL Scouting Combine does its best to measure just about everything that scouts could want to see from NFL Draft prospects outside of what's already available on film. Whether that's the ever-exciting 40-yard dash, the drills that different position groups go through, the shuttle drills, the vertical jump, or even the bench press, it's all about trying to get a grasp on physical tools and skills.
Bench press at the NFL Combine is among the most interesting physical workouts that we see, though. For some position groups, you can see the obvious need to understand strenght. For others, it really seems superfluous unless there's a need to show work-ethic through the weight room.
Even still, we've seen some impressive feats of strengths on the bench press at the NFL Combine over the years. But what is the NFL Combine bench press record and which draft prospects have performed the best overall too? We've got you covered with the answer.
NFL Combine bench press record: Top 10 most reps
Player
Position, School
Bench Press Reps
Year
Drafted By
Stephen Paea
DT, Oregon State
49
2011
Bears (R2)
Mitch Petrus
OL, Arkansas
45
2010
Giants (R5)
Mike Kudla
DL, Ohio State
45
2006
Undrafted
Netane Muti
OG, Fresno State
44
2020
Broncos (R6)
Dontari Poe
DT, Memphis
44
2012
Chiefs (R1)
Jeff Owens
DT, Georgia
44
2010
Eagles (R7)
Harrison Phillips
DT, Stanford
42
2018
Bills (R3)
Russell Bodine
C, North Carolina
42
2014
Bengals (R4)
Tank Tyler
DL, NC State
42
2007
Chiefs (R3)
Vita Vea
DT, Washington
41
2018
Buccaneers (R1)
David Molk
C, Michigan
41
2012
Chargers (R7)
Stephen Paea has the record for most bench press reps at the NFL Combine and, frankly, no one has gotten in his realm since the Oregon State product set the mark at 49 reps back in 2011. There are a couple of players who have managed 45 reps, but that is the closest that anyone has come to matching Paea.
When it comes to the bench press, we normally see offensive and defensive linemen as the key participants in the workout. Frankly, how much are you going to learn from a quarterback, wide receiver, or even a punter pumping out reps on the bench press? But we still see some of those other position groups take part in the bench press, so let's take a quick look at the top performers by position.
Position
Player
School
Bench Press Reps
Year
QB
Rhett Bomar
Sam Houston State
25
2009
RB
Tommy Bohanan
Wake Forest
36
2013
WR
N'Keal Harry, DK Metcalf, Greg Little, Brooks Foster
Arizona State, Ole Miss, UNC, UNC
27
2019, 2019, 2011, 2009
TE
Joe Don Duncan, Orson Charles
Dixie College, Georgia
35
2014, 2012
OL
Mitch Petrus
Arkansas
45
2010
DE
Margus Hunt
SMU
38
2013
DT
Stephen Paea
Oregon State
49
2011
LB
Cornelius Washington, Ronnell Lewis
Georgia, Oklahoma
36
2013, 2012
CB
Chris Houston
Arkansas
27
2007
S
Kevin Ellison
USC
32
2009
K/P
Michael Turk, David Buehler
Arizona State, USC
25
2020, 2009
Outside of the offensive line and defensive line areas of the bench press, no player has ever topped 40 reps at the NFL Combine. There is also a logjam atop the wide receiver leaderboard with four players having gotten 27 reps up on the bench, including both DK Metcalf and N'Keal Harry in the 2019 draft cycle.
How much do players bench press at the NFL Combine?
The bench press at the NFL Combine is a measure of how many reps players can do with 225 pounds. This has been the standard for years, which is why it's often a more meaningful testing measurement for linemen on both sides of the ball. With the need to push around and control opposing players in the trenches, the strength and endurance required on the bench press can somewhat give us an idea in that regard.