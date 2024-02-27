Fansided

NFL Combine bench press record: Top 10 most reps in history [Updated 2024]

By Cody Williams

Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Bench Press station at the NFL Combine at the Indiana
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Bench Press station at the NFL Combine at the Indiana / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL Scouting Combine does its best to measure just about everything that scouts could want to see from NFL Draft prospects outside of what's already available on film. Whether that's the ever-exciting 40-yard dash, the drills that different position groups go through, the shuttle drills, the vertical jump, or even the bench press, it's all about trying to get a grasp on physical tools and skills.

Bench press at the NFL Combine is among the most interesting physical workouts that we see, though. For some position groups, you can see the obvious need to understand strenght. For others, it really seems superfluous unless there's a need to show work-ethic through the weight room.

Even still, we've seen some impressive feats of strengths on the bench press at the NFL Combine over the years. But what is the NFL Combine bench press record and which draft prospects have performed the best overall too? We've got you covered with the answer.

NFL Combine bench press record: Top 10 most reps

Player

Position, School

Bench Press Reps

Year

Drafted By

Stephen Paea

DT, Oregon State

49

2011

Bears (R2)

Mitch Petrus

OL, Arkansas

45

2010

Giants (R5)

Mike Kudla

DL, Ohio State

45

2006

Undrafted

Netane Muti

OG, Fresno State

44

2020

Broncos (R6)

Dontari Poe

DT, Memphis

44

2012

Chiefs (R1)

Jeff Owens

DT, Georgia

44

2010

Eagles (R7)

Harrison Phillips

DT, Stanford

42

2018

Bills (R3)

Russell Bodine

C, North Carolina

42

2014

Bengals (R4)

Tank Tyler

DL, NC State

42

2007

Chiefs (R3)

Vita Vea

DT, Washington

41

2018

Buccaneers (R1)

David Molk

C, Michigan

41

2012

Chargers (R7)

Stephen Paea has the record for most bench press reps at the NFL Combine and, frankly, no one has gotten in his realm since the Oregon State product set the mark at 49 reps back in 2011. There are a couple of players who have managed 45 reps, but that is the closest that anyone has come to matching Paea.

When it comes to the bench press, we normally see offensive and defensive linemen as the key participants in the workout. Frankly, how much are you going to learn from a quarterback, wide receiver, or even a punter pumping out reps on the bench press? But we still see some of those other position groups take part in the bench press, so let's take a quick look at the top performers by position.

Position

Player

School

Bench Press Reps

Year

QB

Rhett Bomar

Sam Houston State

25

2009

RB

Tommy Bohanan

Wake Forest

36

2013

WR

N'Keal Harry, DK Metcalf, Greg Little, Brooks Foster

Arizona State, Ole Miss, UNC, UNC

27

2019, 2019, 2011, 2009

TE

Joe Don Duncan, Orson Charles

Dixie College, Georgia

35

2014, 2012

OL

Mitch Petrus

Arkansas

45

2010

DE

Margus Hunt

SMU

38

2013

DT

Stephen Paea

Oregon State

49

2011

LB

Cornelius Washington, Ronnell Lewis

Georgia, Oklahoma

36

2013, 2012

CB

Chris Houston

Arkansas

27

2007

S

Kevin Ellison

USC

32

2009

K/P

Michael Turk, David Buehler

Arizona State, USC

25

2020, 2009

Outside of the offensive line and defensive line areas of the bench press, no player has ever topped 40 reps at the NFL Combine. There is also a logjam atop the wide receiver leaderboard with four players having gotten 27 reps up on the bench, including both DK Metcalf and N'Keal Harry in the 2019 draft cycle.

How much do players bench press at the NFL Combine?

The bench press at the NFL Combine is a measure of how many reps players can do with 225 pounds. This has been the standard for years, which is why it's often a more meaningful testing measurement for linemen on both sides of the ball. With the need to push around and control opposing players in the trenches, the strength and endurance required on the bench press can somewhat give us an idea in that regard.

