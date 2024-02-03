2024 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas Raiders full 7-round projection in early-February
The Josh McDaniels era ended before it really began in the city of sin. The Las Vegas Raiders replaced him with Antonio Pierce, who did well enough to earn a contract as the team's head coach, rather than interim coach. He has some work to do in order to turn around a franchise that finished under .500 the last two seasons.
They have $36 million in cap space and could increase that number to almost $50 million if they choose to release receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Robert Spillane. There is no way to predict how they will spend that money this offseason or who they will spend it on, so we will look at how they can build through the draft.
There are no trades in this mock draft, so the team will draft where currently scheduled according to Pro Football Focus, at No. 13, 44, 77, 112, 150, 190, and 234.
Round 1, Pick 13: Bo Nix, Quarterback, Oregon
The Raiders struggled at quarterback after letting go of Derek Carr. Jimmy Garoppolo is not the answer, and unfortunately, his dead cap is so big, that they can only move on from him if they eat a large chunk of his salary. Aiden O'Connell took his shot, but it wasn't enough to keep the team from using its first-round pick on Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix may be the most experienced college player in the draft, signing his letter of intent with the Auburn Tigers as a four-star recruit in 2019. He racked up 2,538 yards passing as a freshman, along with 16 touchdowns. In two seasons at Auburn, he failed to complete 60 percent of his passes and transferred to Oregon.
At Oregon, he threw for 3,384 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 71 percent of his passes in 2022. As a fifth-year senior in 2023, he had 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns, completing 77.4 percent of his passes.
He is a dual-threat passer who can extend plays and create plays with his arm or legs. He can telegraph primary targets and try to force plays at times but gives the Raiders a legitimate starter who can win games right away.