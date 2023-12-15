Professional comparisons for top-6 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft class
If your NFL team is in dire need of a franchise quarterback, the 2024 NFL Draft could be of service.
By John Buhler
QB5: Oregon QB Bo Nix -> Saints QB Derek Carr
For different reasons, Bo Nix is another controversial draft prospect. Like Penix, he was a star in the Pac-12 after transferring over midway through his college career. He found great success playing for Dan Lanning at Oregon after leaving beloved Auburn Tigers behind. I like his mental toughness and his dual-threat playmaking abilities. I question his ability to go off-script, or win meaningful games...
So who does that sound like? Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints! To be fair, I have liked Carr a lot more than most people, given what he had to endure for the better part of a decade as the face of the Las Vegas Raiders. Carr can put up stats and provide a decent level of stability to a mediocre team. Unfortunately, he almost always shrinks in big moments. He comes up small and will point the finger.
As with Penix, where Nix goes matters. He is a better runner and slightly younger than Penix, but not considerably. To me, I think he would do very well in a place like the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Seattle Seahawks, two defensive-minded cultures with great pieces all around. If Nix were to be drafted by teams like the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders or Washington Commanders, it could be an issue.
For Nix to succeed as a mid-first-round pick, he needs to go to a team like the Minnesota Vikings.