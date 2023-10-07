2024 NFL mock draft: Quinn Ewers to Vikings, Shedeur Sanders to surprise team
- Bears still have 1-2 picks after first win in nearly a year
- Vikings replace Kirk Cousins with an all-tools QB
- Shedeur Sanders lands in Round 1 with surprise team
We’ve started to see Kenny Pickett not take the leap that was hoped for in the 2023 season. There’s a good chance that a big reason for that is the shortcomings of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but there also might be a belief creeping into the building that Pickett isn’t the right quarterback for this team.
Should that feeling progress, then they could take a swing at Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado quarterback made the jump to the FBS level this season and has looked great. Even behind a poor Buffaloes offensive line, his accuracy and mechanics are quite impressive and the numbers back that up. There’s a good chance he stays with his dad for the 2024 season, but if he enters the draft, he could be a first-rounder at this point in the draft.
It’s going to be a new era for the Titans offense sooner rather than later. Derrick Henry is showing the first signs of slowing down and Ryan Tannehill has looked a lesser version of himself. That could mean moving on to either Will Levis or Malik Willis soon at quarterback. Whoever it is, though, the weapons need improvement.
AD Mitchell is one of my draft crushes. Transferring to Texas from Georgia, the wideout has elite top-end speed and great ability as a deep threat. One thing he’s shown early with the Longhorns, though, is an impressive ability to run quality routes and separate in the intermediate areas of the field. That could prove valuable to elevate the next stage of Tennessee’s offense.
In recent years, the Cowboys have looked to invest in the cornerback room moving forward. They hit on Trevon Diggs in a big way, but whiffed on guys like Kelvin Joseph, among others. That’s why it was necessary for them to make a trade for a veteran like Stephon Gilmore in the offseason.
However, they need to get quality youth in the building and a player like Nate Wiggins would ultimately make a ton of sense for them to pair with Diggs for the long term. With great length at 6-foot-2, plenty of speed and good footwork, he can be a fantastic coverage player, especially if he can get in an NFL strength program and get a bit stronger for press or more physical situations.