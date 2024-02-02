2024 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens full 7-round projection in mid-January
The Ravens lost brutally to the Kansas City Chiefs, effectively ending their season. But with several big moves ahead, it's time to start thinking about the future.
By Jack Posey
Following their stunning loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens will have to look for the future. It will be hard for fans to get over the 17-10 loss and we can talk for what seems like forever about what went wrong in the game, but with key staff departures and tons of pending free agents, it is time to make crucial decisions.
The Ravens have lost their defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald to the Seahawks (filled a couple of hours with Zach Orr) and former director of player personnel Joe Hortiz to the Chargers. With his sudden departure to Seattle, there is no doubt that MacDonald will attract some of his former defenders to come play for him.
The Ravens face a long list of free agents. On offense that includes three wide receivers, 3 running backs, three offensive linemen, and two quarterbacks. On defense, two inside linebackers, five pass rushers, and eight defensive backs. Most of these guys make significant contributions to the Ravens.
We will use the Pro Football Network 7-round mock draft simulator to predict who the Ravens might pick factoring in who they might lose to free agency. (No trades)
First round, Pick No. 30: Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
For me, cornerback has been the biggest need for the Ravens since last off-season. When it was time for them to pick in last year's draft, I wanted the Ravens to select Deonte Banks from Maryland. Well, hindsight is 20/20 and I couldn’t be happier with our selection of Zay Flowers. But again, this year with eight pending free agents in the secondary, cornerback is the most glaring need for the Ravens.
Standing at 6 feet and weighing 185 pounds, Kamari Lassiter is not the biggest or fastest corner. But Lassiter has great physicality, plays tremendous in zone coverage, and is a top-tier athlete who played four sports in high school. He would be a perfect wit for the wonky blitzes the Ravens like to run, and would be a strong start for a Zach Orr-led defense.