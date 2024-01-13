2024 NWSL Draft: Who were the biggest winners and losers?
14 clubs. Four rounds. 56 players. What a night. From top to bottom, the amount of talent was mindboggling. Here's a look at who won and who lost in the 12th annual NWSL College Draft.
Well, that was fun. On the chaos scale, nothing was going to top 2022. That does not mean it wasn't as eventful. While it wasn't an NWSL draft class that possessed a consensus No. 1 overall selection like last year, its depth of quality allowed for all 14 clubs to fill their respective needs.
Through some surprise trades, Washington Spirit earned the second most selections on Friday night, just behind expansion outfit Utah Royals FC who had seven. Sometimes it's not about the quantity, though. San Diego Wave and Seattle Reign FC had pretty successful nights even without a first-rounder.
It was a celebration of women's athletes as 56 players, the most in NWSL Draft history had the opportunity to see a lifelong dream turn into a reality. Some players stayed put in their home states while others looked to make an impression on the other side of the country compared to where they competed at the college level. For the second consecutive year, Jessica Berman owned the podium, ushering in a new class of individuals who are ready to take the league by storm.
Before we all dive back into the next few months leading into the season, here are the winners and losers from last night.
2024 NWSL Draft biggest winners and losers
Winner: Utah Royals FC and Bay FC
With the idea of making an impression right out of the gate this upcoming season, the two expansion outfits had arguably the most productive of nights compared to the rest of the pack. Both outfits had two first-round selections, taking two of North Carolina's brightest stars with the first two picks.
Bay FC added a potential plug-and-play player in the backline in Savy King. The California native was a regular this summer at the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship, serving as the USWNT's co-captain. She'll add youth to a backline that is anchored right now by Emily Menges, Kayla Sharples, and ex-NWSL Defender of the Year Caprice Dydasco.
Outside of King, the northern California outfit made other splashes. It secured the services of Stanford's two-time team captain Maya Doms, and a possible sleeper pick in Clemson's Caroline Conti in the third round. Doms accumulated 33 goals and 20 assists in 100 games played for the Cardinal. She'll slot right into the middle third that needed beefing up heading into the night.
Utah took the defending ACC Midfielder of the Year Ally Sentnor. On top of netting four goals down in the Dominican Republic, UNC's No. 21 amassed 29 points to lead the team while starting all 23 games last season. Expansion outfits need creativity and Sentnor brings that in bunches, potentially playing in front of Mikayla Cluff in the midfield.
Amy Rodriguez's crew kept true to their theme of stockpiling BYU Cougars, acquiring Brecken Mozingo to add a punch up front, and Olivia Smith-Griffitts for defensive depth. Don't sleep on the later-round picks either. Versatile midfielder Emma Jaskaniec could surprise some people while Cristina Roque is going to challenge Mandy Haught and Carly Nelson for playing time between the sticks.